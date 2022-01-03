Watch: Steph Curry drops 62-points against Portland Trail Blazers in a 137-122 win for Golden State Warriors, on this day in 2021

On this day in 2021, NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry dropped 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers as the Warriors won the game 137-122.

It was truly an incredible performance from the greatest shooter God has ever created as Steph Curry completely unloaded on the Portland-based franchise and recorded a career-high.

While the game did not go into overtime, it was an offensive exhibition showcased by both sides, especially by Steph Curry and the Warriors. On the night, Curry had 62 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting the ball better than 58% from the field on 31 field goal attempts. He also shot 50% from beyond the arc, making eight of his 16 three-pointers on the night. The Baby-Faced Assassin also went to the line 19 times and converted 18 of his free throws.

What is even more remarkable is that Steph Curry did this while being on the court against one of his biggest rivals in Damian Lillard. Without Klay Thompson, the onus was on Curry to come up with the goods and that is exactly what he did on the night for the Warriors.

Recapping Steph Curry's 2020-21 season

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry against the Denver Nuggets

Coming into the season, there was a lot of talk about how Steph Curry could not carry a franchise the way LeBron James has done in the past. The statement wasn't completely unfounded as Curry has played with Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for almost the entirety of his career. With Klay Thompson out for the year, this was Steph Curry's opportunity to prove the naysayers wrong and that is exactly what he did.

Steph Curry, for the 2020-21 season, averaged a whopping 32 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds on a little over 48% shooting from the field and over 42% shooting from long range. This was Steph being a one-man wrecking crew as he dropped eight double-doubles while playing 63 games in a shortened season.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry 2020-21 season:



— 32.0 PPG (leads NBA)

— Oldest to win scoring title since MJ

— 38 30-point games (most since MJ)

— 337 threes (leads NBA)

— 4th 300-three season (most ever)

— 7 10-three games (most ever)

— 5.3 3PG (most ever)

The Baby-Faced Assassin recorded 11 games with 40 or more points that season and had 13 games with eight or more three-pointers made. Truly absurd numbers from the greatest shooter of all time.

These incredible performances from Chef Curry got the Golden State Warriors to the play-in tournament. En route to winning the scoring title, Steph Curry also became the first NBA player to average 35 points and shoot 50–40–90 in a calendar month.

However, the season ended in disappointment for Curry and the Golden State Warriors as a playoff spot was contingent on them getting past the Memphis Grizzlies after losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first matchup of the play-in tournament. Nevertheless, the world was reminded of why Steph Curry is one of the greatest players of all time.

