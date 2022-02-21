Watch: Steph Curry embraces the boos from a loud Cleveland crowd, says "Thank you" with a smile during his introduction at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

Steph Curry is back in familiar territory for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. Ironically enough, the Golden State Warriors superstar was selected to his 8th All-Star team as a starter for LeBron James' team. Although Akron, Ohio native James is now with the LA Lakers, Curry remains a bona fide villain in the eyes of Cleveland Cavaliers fans.

As James’ All-Star team was introduced, every player except Curry got rapturous applause from the crowd. The two-time league MVP got a smattering of cheers with a ton more whistles and boos to welcome him. It’s clear that Cavs fans have not forgotten what the Warriors’ icon has done to them over the years.

Amid the loud boos, Steph Curry simply smiled and appreciated the gesture.

“Thank you.”

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



Steph welcomes the boos from Cavs fans

"Thank you"

No one has caused more pain to Cleveland Cavaliers fans than the deadliest shooter in league history. The game’s greatest shooter led the Golden State Warriors to the NBA championship in 2015, 2017 and 2018 at the expense of James and the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers and the Bay Area team behind LeBron James and Steph Curry dominated the NBA for four straight years. They met four consecutive times in the finals, where the Warriors usually had their number. The addition of Kevin Durant to the already fearsome Warriors only made the Cavs’ path to the crown an almost impossible task.

If not for the biggest comeback in pro sports history, the Cleveland Cavaliers could have easily been 0-4 to Curry and the Warriors. In 2016, LeBron James and crew were down 1-3 to the juggernaut team from the West. James’ herculean effort with Kyrie Irving’s help brought the team from the brink of defeat to give Cleveland its first title in more than 50 years.

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc Respect to the Cleveland fans at tonight's All-Star Game for lustily booing Stephen Curry as he is introduced from Team LeBron.

Seeing LeBron James play with Curry on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home floor, must be painful for hordes of Cavs supporters. Seeing James, their "King" and savior, combining with "the enemy" to win a basketball, must be a hard pill to swallow, even if it’s just an All-Star matchup.

Could one of LeBron James and Steph Curry win the 2022 All-Star Game MVP?

Usually huge rivals, LeBron James and Steph Curry are playing on the same team during the 2022 All-Star Game. [Photo: The Mercury News]

The Cleveland Cavaliers have two representatives in the All-Star Game in point guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen. However, they’re longshots to win the coveted MVP plum despite playing on their home floor. There’s a bigger chance that LeBron James or Steph Curry could bag the award.

Between the two, LeBron James would be the bigger favorite to get the recognition. Despite moving to the LA Lakers four years ago, he remains a perennial fan favorite. James’ team, including Curry himself, could be planning to push for the Lakers superstar to win the MVP award as that would see him draw level with Bryant and Bob Petit.

Kobe & Gianna Bryant Murals @kobemurals



Photo via Vanessa Bryant The Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP trophyPhoto via Vanessa Bryant The Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP trophy ✨Photo via Vanessa Bryant https://t.co/In5EE0PT2K

The brightest star among the superstars in the game will receive the first-ever Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP.

