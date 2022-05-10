Watch: Steph Curry flops ridiculously in the clutch during Grizzlies vs Warriors, draws massive flak online

Despite the good result, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors' Game 4 triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday wasn't their prettiest win. Curry didn't have a great game offensively throughout the first three quarters, but he made sure that wasn't the case down the stretch as he went off for 18 points in the final frame of the match.

The two-time MVP came up with a ridiculous flop with 25 seconds left in the game when the Warriors were up by just one point, leading the tie 94-93. While trying to box out for a defensive rebound, Curry received a minor shove from Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane from behind, and the former used that opportunity to draw a foul. Here's a clip of the play:

Tony Clements @TonyCMKE

#Grizzlies This is a gross flop by Steph Curry This is a gross flop by Steph Curry 😂#Grizzlies https://t.co/kRL2Y8gp4k

NBA Twitter calls out Steph Curry for his flop, which proved to be vital in the Warriors' Game 4 win over the Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies were in the penalty when Steph Curry flopped to draw a foul on Desmond Bane. That gave the Golden State Warriors the upper hand to stretch their marginal one-point lead. Curry executed that plan by knocking down both free-throw attempts and giving his side a 3-point lead with 25 seconds left.

NBA Twitter wasn't going to let Steph Curry get away with his flop, though, as the Warriors' talisman was heavily criticized for it. Here are some of the best reactions to that play:

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless That wasn't a push by Bane. That was a flop by Steph Curry. That wasn't a push by Bane. That was a flop by Steph Curry.

O🅿️timistic Warriors fan @GoIdenState Steph really has a game winning flop.. Your favorite player cannot relate Steph really has a game winning flop.. Your favorite player cannot relate 😹 https://t.co/rff4aP3AIv

The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 @ThePettiestLA Steph Curry walking back to the lockeroom after a game clenching flop: Steph Curry walking back to the lockeroom after a game clenching flop: https://t.co/9zbcpepBHw

. @klaylavine suns fans trying to comment on steph’s one horrible flop when their point guard looks like he get pushed by the holy spirit every game. suns fans trying to comment on steph’s one horrible flop when their point guard looks like he get pushed by the holy spirit every game.

C.J. Toledano @CJToledano



( sound on ) Steph’s flop was like a fall in a sitcomsound on Steph’s flop was like a fall in a sitcom(🔈sound on🔈) https://t.co/bXelTQOrci

$ean @Big_Seannn The grizzlies watching Steph curry flop in the clutch The grizzlies watching Steph curry flop in the clutch 😭😭 https://t.co/MeuGXUvJYu

Joanna Cards Fan @cardsfanjoanna Steph Curry just ending this game on a massive flop is peak NBA playoffs this year Steph Curry just ending this game on a massive flop is peak NBA playoffs this year

Rando @Rando_________ @big_business_ Steph Curry making Neymar proud with that flop @big_business_ Steph Curry making Neymar proud with that flop https://t.co/jsQIuBxg05

Steph Curry made eight trips to the foul line in the last 25 seconds of the match, converting all to lead the Golden State Warriors to an unlikely win. The Dubs didn't have the lead until the last 45 seconds of the match. They struggled to shoot well, making only 40% of their shots from the floor, including nine of 37 from the 3-point line.

Curry made four shots from deep but took 14 attempts. Nevertheless, the eight-time NBA All-Star found a way to be impactful, bagging a game-high 32 points and eight assists to give his side a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The Warriors had to deal with plenty of adversity, especially with head coach Steve Kerr ruled out of this contest due to COVID-19. Sacramento Kings' newly appointed coach and current Warriors assistant Mike Brown took charge for Golden State in Kerr's absence.

The Warriors will be keen to capitalize on the opportunity to close this series in the next match on the road and give themselves some extra time to prepare for the Conference Finals.

