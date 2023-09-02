Watch: Steph Curry once gave an animated reaction when a reporter addressed him as “Wardell” in 2021

Steph Curry is known and called by many names, including "Steph," "Chef Curry," "The Baby Faced Assassin," The Human Torch," and more. However, a reporter once stood out when he addressed the two-time MVP by his first name, "Wardell."

The incident went down during a press conference in January 2021. Curry couldn't help but give a bewildered reaction after the reporter addressed him by his first name, followed by a weird question.

"Wardell, why is Kelly (Oubre Jr.) so good at put-back dunks?" asked the reporter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The reporter in question here was long-time Warriors beat writer Marcus Thompson III. If anything, Thompson gave the NBA world a meme for the ages, still used in different contexts online on X, formerly known as Twitter and Reddit, among other platforms.

It was a one-of-one moment during Curry's 15-year career thus far. He's still widely called "Steph" or "Steph Curry." The priceless reaction may have done it for other reporters to never approach an interview with him by addressing him as "Wardell."

Steph once also admitted that calling him "Wardell" can be used to get under his skin.

"If you really, really know me, and you want to get under my skin a little bit, you go with Wardell," Steph Curry said on "Beyond the Fairway" podcast.

"So there's three options there. There's Stephen, which is - I kind of know what the relationship is. If you go Wardell, that means we go way back."

Marcus Thompson III probably had that leeway with Curry as he has had the opportunity to interview him several times over the years.

Why did Steph Curry choose to go with 'Stephen' instead of 'Wardell'?

Steph Curry's full name is Wardell Stephen Curry II, named after his father, Wardell 'Dell' Stephen Curry Sr. The Warriors star is among the minority who preferred to grow up known by his second name, "Stephen." His father was in the NBA, too, and was commonly known as Dell Curry. To ensure he created his identity, Steph preferred to be known as 'Stephen' more than 'Wardell.'

Curry successfully created his identity with 'Stephen.' His resume speaks for itself. Steph Curry has won four titles, two MVP awards and a finals MVP, among other accolades. He's also the face of the league alongside LeBron James.

It was easy for him to use his NBA background to make a name for himself by using the Dell Curry name, but Curry rightly chose his journey as Stephen, which is an underrated aspect of his greatness.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)