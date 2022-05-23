Watch: Steph Curry gets agitated after getting tripped by beer vendor during Warriors vs Mavericks Game 3

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors matched the Dallas Mavericks shot for shot in the first half of Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. “Chef Curry” was in his element in the first 24 minutes of the game as he had 16 points on 6-11 shooting, including 3-7 from behind the arc.

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd tried running different schemes at Curry with little to no effect. But only an American Airlines Center beer vendor had the best shot at containing the two-time MVP with an inadvertent sideline trip.

Steph Curry was trying to contest Reggie Bullock’s three-point shot when he stepped out of bounds upon landing and got entangled with a beer vendor's tray. The waiter was desperately trying to remove the tray, knowing the game was going on but wasn't quick enough as Curry tripped on it.

As unexpected as the incident happened to be, that could have changed the complexion of the entire series had the All-Star guard suffered an injury. Fortunately for Dub Nation, the NBA’s all-time three-point leader wasn’t hurt.

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban could be seen talking to people from the American Airlines Arena staff as both teams headed into their respective locker rooms. There will be discussions and queries to ensure such a risky incident doesn't happen again.

Steph Curry continues to get hot in the third quarter

Steph Curry has been spectacular in Game 3. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

The Golden State Warriors came out with their usual impressive third-quarter performance in Game 3. They outscored the Dallas Mavericks 30-21 and finished the canto with a 78-68 lead.

Steph Curry was at the forefront of the Warriors’ big start to the second half. In three quarters, he already has 27 points on a 5-10 shooting clip from long-range. His playmaking was also exceptional as he had Dallas’ defense on the backpedal throughout the quarter.

Providing Steph Curry with a much-needed scoring punch was Andrew Wiggins. The All-Star forward has had a great series, especially on defense where he has been Luka Doncic’s primary defender.

Wiggins already has 17 points and 10 rebounds with a quarter left in Game 3. He has been putting pressure on the Mavericks’ defense with his aggressive drives to the basket. On the other end, Wiggins has been making Doncic work for every possession, regularly taking him on from the backcourt.

The Dallas Mavericks are still winless in the series and they look like they’re in big trouble with three minutes already off the final quarter. Doncic has been exceptional but hasn’t had the kind of scoring support he got in Game 2.

Reggie Bullock was 0-9 from the field, missing all six of his three-point shots. Maxi Kleber has been shooting bricks as well, going 0-4 from beyond the arc. If “Luka Legend” can’t get them going, Dallas’ biggest highlight of the night might be the beer vendor accidentally tripping Steph Curry.

