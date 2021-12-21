Watch: Steph Curry receives standing ovation at Chase Center during the Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors game for breaking Ray Allen's 3-pointers made record

On the back of another historic season for Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors superstar received a special welcome after making NBA history on the road.

Curry was welcomed home to Chase Center after an extended road trip with a standing ovation during the Warriors' game against the Sacramento Kings.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via

Steph received a standing ovation at Chase Center after breaking the 3-PT record on the road 👏(via @NBATV Steph received a standing ovation at Chase Center after breaking the 3-PT record on the road 👏 (via @NBATV)https://t.co/4nthOBjC9x

As one of the most influential players the sport has ever seen, Steph Curry continues to make his mark in NBA history. Surpassing Ray Allen as the NBA's leader in three-pointers made on December 14th, Curry has established himself as the greatest shooter the game has ever seen.

His role in redefining the game of basketball along with the part he has played in rejuvenating the Golden State Warriors has gained him much appreciation from the NBA community. This is particularly true for San Francisco and fans of the team.

Welcoming him home after a five-game road trip, Golden State Warriors fans gave a hero's welcome to one of the greatest ever to step on the court.

The legend of Steph Curry continues to grow

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recently became the NBA's leader in three-pointers made.

Steph Curry's achievement of breaking the three-point shooting record gained a lot of traction earlier in the month of December. Being only a handful of made shots away from breaking the record with several games to spare only added to the overall legend.

Fans had hoped that Curry would pull out another of his legendary shooting displays at Chase Center against the Portland Trail Blazers itself. Unfortunately, this did not happen.

Following the win at home, Curry's urgency to put the record behind him showed in his shooting numbers. With some uncharacteristically poor shooting from beyond the arc, he inched closer and closer towards the record. He eventually found himself on the verge of breaking it at the Mecca of Basketball: Madison Square Garden.

The situation was almost out of a novel. Curry's legend was born after a 11-13 shooting night for the Golden State Warriors at the Garden, where he recorded 54 points. Curry breaking the record on one of the biggest stages in basketball only seemed fitting in that regard.

Starting the game off hot, Curry broke the record in Ray Allen's presence in the first quarter itself. The Golden State Warriors superstar established himself as the greatest shooter in the game with 2,974 three-pointers made.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



He now holds the record for most three-pointers made all time with 2,974 and counting 💦



(via

STEPH CURRY MAKES HISTORY!He now holds the record for most three-pointers made all time with 2,974 and counting 💦(via @NBA STEPH CURRY MAKES HISTORY!He now holds the record for most three-pointers made all time with 2,974 and counting 💦 (via @NBA) https://t.co/uVMh58dS3z

However, this is far from the end. Steph Curry broke Allen's record with over 500 games to spare. This in itself is a feat unlike any other. With a significant amount of time left in his career and armed with a skillset that doesn't age, Curry's legend will only continue to grow from here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Steph Curry's priority remains the NBA championship in what is building up to be an MVP season with the Golden State Warriors. With the Warriors in the top spot in the West and reinforcements arriving in the form of Klay Thompson, the side emerges as favorites to win it all.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra