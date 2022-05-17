Watch: Steph Curry gives a brilliant reaction after being called a “two-way player” during recent press-conference

Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry was recently called a "two-way player" by a reporter, to which the two-time NBA MVP reacted brilliantly.

Curry has drawn criticism previously for not being an efficient defender, which led to him enjoying this particular moment during a press conference.

"Hey Steph, uh, bein the two-way player that you are," said the reporter.

Here's how Steph Curry reacted (via 95.7 The Game):

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph was so happy when he got called a two-way player 🤣 Steph was so happy when he got called a two-way player 🤣 https://t.co/uQ4L3QWCbS

Curry hasn't always drawn attention to his defense, but that seems to be changing of late. The 33-year-old has bagged some highlight reels on the defensive end of the floor this year, and his improvement was vital in helping the Dubs become one of the best defensive teams in the NBA during the 2021-22 campaign.

He has averaged 1.1 steals per contest in the playoffs, while he has racked up 1.3 steals on average in the regular season.

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors face a stern challenge against Dallas Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors will face the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks, led by Luka Doncic's brilliance, dismantled the league-leaders, the Phoenix Suns, in seven games to set up an enticing matchup against Steph Curry and company.

The Mavs are a solid two-way team. Doncic has been in subliminal form, averaging 31.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists this postseason. His teammates have also stepped up big time, which has been vital to Dallas' success thus far.

The likes of Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie, in particular, have lifted some invaluable pressure off Doncic's shoulders due to their ability to set up the offense when Luka is attracting attention from the opposition defense and when he is off the floor. Dallas also has incredible wing defenders in Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith, who are also remarkable shooters from the perimeter.

The Golden State Warriors haven't faced a team with such great balance on both ends of the floor in the playoffs yet, so they will have to be on their toes throughout the series. The Warriors' championship experience will come in handy in this contest.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will need to be at their lethal best to succeed in their hopes of returning to the NBA Finals after a three-year absence. The trio have delivered as expected in several games so far, but they will have to be more consistent than ever against the Mavs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava