Watch: Steph Curry gives Karl-Anthony Towns key advice which ends up playing a role in his 3-point contest win

NBA superstar Steph Curry was seen giving priceless advice to Minnesota Timberwolves' star Karl-Anthony Towns ahead of his victory in the three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

In all honesty, there is nobody better to seek advice from on three-point shooting than the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry. In the conversation, Karl-Anthony Towns asked Curry whether he was looking at the rim while shooting or looking at the next ball. Curry said:

"I shoot it till I feel comfortable where its going and then look back. It's all about rhythm and you've got plenty of time, don't worry."

Curry is shooting 37.9% from the perimeter this season. Surprisingly, this is considered a down year for the former league MVP as he has not shot below 40% in any of his 13 seasons in the league, barring the 2019-20 season where he played just five games.

Curry also seemed to give advice to Towns on grabbing the second ball first in the three-point contest.

Is Karl-Anthony Towns the best shooting big man in the league?

The debate over who is the best shooting big man in the league raged on between Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, that debate may have been settled after KAT's victory in the three-point contest.

Towns is averaging 24.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4 assists this season while shooting the ball better than 52% from the field and nearly 41% from beyond the arc this season and also shoots nearly 82% from the line as he has proven to be Minnesota's talisman this season and is inarguably the best shooting big man in the game at the moment.

Karl-Anthony Towns wins the 3-point contest.



He's the first big man to win the 3-point contest since Kevin Love in 2012, who was also with the Timberwolves at the time.



Towns was 13-1 at Caesars Sportsbook to win, the longest odds in the field.

His ability to score at all three levels is an attribute that stands out as he has shot over 40% in all of his last four seasons in the league from the perimeter. He has also shot below 80% from the line only once in his NBA career thus far and is a reliable threat from anywhere on the floor.

Given his size and length, KAT can knock down open shots from a variety of positions on the floor and has the ability to hit over the player guarding him. These are vital attributes to have as the Timberwolves can space the floor in a much better fashion with players like Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards.

These three players are the corner pieces of that franchise and we could very soon see them challenge for the championship with a little bit of consistency being brought into their games.

