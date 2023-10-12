Watch: Steph Curry gives sneak peek of signature shoes Curry11 from sets of Under Armour shoot

Steph Curry has made a name for himself among the NBA's most elite stars as one of the greatest shooters. In the 14 seasons that he has played, Curry continues to showcase electric shotmaking.

With the status that he has made for himself in the league, the Warriors star's signature shoes are included in his spotlight, with numerous fans lining up for them. Recently, Curry uploaded a video clip on Instagram to promote his upcoming Curry11 shoes from Under Armour.

The promotional video shows Curry enjoying a relaxing foot massage while wearing his new signature shoes. It's a tactical approach to showcase the comfortability of the Warriors star's new shoes, similar to the feeling of a foot massage.

Regarding the shoe features, Luis Torres wrote a piece for Nice Kicks. In it, he mentioned the inclusion of Under Armour's Flow technology. This has been utilized in Steph Curry's signature shoe since the Curry Flow 8. Coupled with the Warp technology, both features are designed to provide comfortability and quality performance for athletes.

The Curry11 will be released tomorrow at select retailers and through CurryBrand.com.

Steph Curry enters a long-term partnership with Under Armour

As per a March 2023 article from The Under Armour website exploring the Warriors star's relationship with Under Armour, the two took it to the next step with a long-term partnership. This includes an extension package set at $75 million from $8.8 million restricted stock units, according to Front Office Sports' Kyle Terada.

The four-time NBA champion discussed his role as President of the Curry Brand and highlighted the importance of letting athletes be seen and heard.

"If the past ten years have shown me anything, it's that Under Armour and I can build great things together," Curry said, "It's all about impacting athletes and creating products that perform and resonate with them, and Under Armour does it best. In 2013, we bet on each other, and I'm all in on taking this next step together."

Curry mentioned he is confident in working with Under Armour to accomplish the best possible products for athletes to take advantage of. Additionally, the Executive Chair and Brand Chief of Under Armour, Kevin Plank, spoke highly of Steph Curry and his importance to the shoe brand.

"Stephen is one of the greatest talents of our generation," Plank said, "At his core, he embodies what it means to be an Under Armour athlete and is an integral part of the Under Armour family. We are excited to keep building together, bringing even more innovation and inspiration to athletes across the globe."

In the coming years, it'll be interesting to see what the two parties come up with in bringing innovative products in service to athletes worldwide.