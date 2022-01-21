Watch: Steph Curry's winded facial expression on camera after making potential game-tying shot, as the guard's heroics fall short against Indiana

Steph Curry went off for 39 points during the Indiana Pacers-Golden State Warriors game on Thursday. The 33 year old was unstoppable during that match and made some tough shots. One of those plays came in the fourth quarter when the Dubs desperately needed a stop as they were down by two points with 2:44 minutes left on the game clock.

The Warriors managed to get a stop, and Steph Curry received a pass in transition. The two-time MVP charged towards the opposition basket and made a layup despite three Pacers players attempting to block his shot. Curry had a hilarious expression following that play as he fell hard to the floor. Here's the clip (courtesy of Warriors on NBCS):

Curry also had five rebounds and eight assists to his name. But it ultimately wasn't enough, as the Golden State Warriors lost the tie 117-121 in overtime to record one of their worst losses of the year.

Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors have now lost six of their last nine games

The Golden State Warriors are currently on a 3-6 run.

The Golden State Warriors have been in a slump since January 5th. They recorded their sixth loss in nine games since then. The offense has mostly been their weak-link during this stretch. Their defense also struggled in their latest loss against the Pacers.

The Warriors were expected to win against Indiana as they missed four starters on the night as Domantas Sabonis, Caris, LeVert, Myles Turner and Malcolm Brogdon were all ruled out. They also played on the second night of a back-to-back set after facing off against the Lakers in their previous game.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Worst loss of the season for the Warriors. Fall at home to Pacers on a second night of a b2b without Sabonis, Turner, Brogdon, LeVert. Several untimely GSW defensive breakdowns. They went 9-of-42 from 3. Steph Curry: 44 minutes on front side of b2b. Klay/Wiggins/Poole: 12/39 FG. Worst loss of the season for the Warriors. Fall at home to Pacers on a second night of a b2b without Sabonis, Turner, Brogdon, LeVert. Several untimely GSW defensive breakdowns. They went 9-of-42 from 3. Steph Curry: 44 minutes on front side of b2b. Klay/Wiggins/Poole: 12/39 FG.

Steph Curry and Co. also had a 10-0 record against Eastern Conference teams thus far, which was snapped by Rick Carlisle's side. The Warriors have missed the services of Draymond Green the most during their dismal run. Green has been the engine for the side on both ends of the floor. Without him. the Warriors aren't able to play with the overall fluidity they desire.

The Dubs will be boosted, however, by the resurgence of Steph Curry, who looks to have rediscovered his form of late. After dealing with a shooting slump for a a bit of a stretch, the point guard has now made at least roughly 45% of his shots from the field in each of his last three appearances.

The Warriors will need him to continue playing like that to bolster their chances of producing winning performances consistently over their next few games.

