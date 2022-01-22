Watch: Steph Curry hilariously screams and shrieks in excitement after scoring his first-ever game-winning buzzer-beater

Steph Curry was extremely excited after his wonderful game-winner against the Houston Rockets on Friday. The jaw-dropping step back went in and resulted in Curry's first-ever buzzer-beater game-winner. He looked short of his best on the night and was 5-20 before the last shot. However, when it mattered most Steph stepped up and rose to the challenge, thereby leading the Golden State Warriors to a 105-103 win on the night.

Kevin Porter Jr. was given the responsibility of guarding him, but the youngster could not do anything to stop him, as the veteran proved to be too good for him. He was extremely excited after making the bucket and ran to celebrate with his teammates. Post that he gave an interview on the court and seemed to be ecstatic about the result. Speaking about the feeling after hitting the most vital bucket in the game, Steph Curry said:

"It's about time I made one, that's the first one "

The Warriors had lost the game before this to the Indiana Pacers. They had the chance to win that game but failed to make the final shot, which eventually led to their loss in overtime. However, in this game against the Rockets, Steve Kerr drew the perfect play, which helped Steph Curry comfortably make a shot and lead the Warriors to a stunning win.

Can Steph Curry inspire the Golden State Warriors to win a championship this season?

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry had a great start to the 2021-22 season. He put up some great individual performances and won appreciation from everyone in the NBA community. However, since December the two-time MVP has not had a great run and is not playing as per his expected standards. The Warriors were dominant at the start of the season, failed to maintain their good run and ended up losing several games on the trot.

The Warriors' recent setbacks have led to Steph Curry falling out of the race to win the MVP trophy. But a great player like him definitely knows how to silence his critics. Despite the team's disappointing run, Steph has started to get back into his groove over the past couple of games.

He had a 39 point game against the Pacers and post that hit an emphatic game-winner against the Rockets. Although he is not happy with the way he is shooting, Curry will definitely find his way back to being the best version of himself.

Aside from him, the team has some quality youngsters like Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II and Damion Lee, all of whom have shown their talents this season. Veterans Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are proven match-winners and will play a big part during the postseason. Klay Thompson has shown glimpses of his brilliance, but the best of him is yet to come.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Warriors will be hoping to soon get back to playing like they were at the of the season. They have all the resources and are well-equipped to perform on the biggest stage. However, health will be a big factor in determining their championship aspirations. If Lady Luck sides with them in their pursuit of winning it all, the Golden State team can succeed and get to their seventh championship in franchise history.

Edited by Arnav