Watch: Steph Curry hits outrageous shot off the bounce during pre-game warm-up, celebrates wildly with Golden State Warriors teammates

Golden State Warriors talisman Steph Curry's pre-game routines are a joy to watch. After hitting a shot from the tunnel before the Dubs' last game against San Antonio Spurs, the two-time MVP made an outrageous bucket off the dribble ahead of his team's match against Orlando Magic on Monday.

After making the shot, Curry and his teammates celebrated that successful attempt wildly as their fans watched on from the stands. It will be interesting to see which new shot the 33-year-old comes up with next during his warm-ups.

Golden State Warriors return to winning ways in style on the back of Steph Curry's 31-point outing as he edges closer to breaking Ray Allen's record

Steph Curry in action during Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns game

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors proceeded to defeat the Orlando Magic 126-95. Curry scored a team-high 31 points on 50% shooting to help his team return to winning ways after their surprising loss to the Spurs in the previous game.

The Warriors are 20-4 for the campaign, tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the league right now, ranking first in the Western Conference.

Steve Kerr's team shot 20 threes on the night while limiting their opponents to under 50% shooting from the field, putting on yet another dominant two-way display.

Steph Curry made seven triples on the night. His career tally for 3-pointers is now up to 2958, and he is just 16 threes shy of breaking Ray Allen's record for most 3-point field goals made in NBA history (regular-season). Curry could break multiple records if he manages to achieve the feat in the Golden State Warriors' next match against the Trail Blazers.

He will also hold the record for most 3-pointers made in a single game, a record currently held by his splash brother, Klay Thompson, who set the record by knocking down 14 triples in a match at the start of the 2018-19 NBA season. It will be a difficult task to achieve the feat but not impossible for a player of Steph Curry's caliber.

“I know the situation”



"I know the situation"

Steph Curry is 16 made 3s from breaking Ray Allen's NBA career record.

The point guard has been on a roll this season. He is averaging 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. Steph Curry has shot 41% from the 3-point range, converting roughly five attempts from deep on average.

With the way he has been shooting the ball of late, it won't be a surprise to see him break Allen's record as early as the next game or in the match after that.

