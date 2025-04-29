  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA Playoffs 2025
  • Watch: Steph Curry ignites chaos by taunting Dillon Brooks as Draymond Green intervenes and all 3 players get T'd up

Watch: Steph Curry ignites chaos by taunting Dillon Brooks as Draymond Green intervenes and all 3 players get T'd up

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Apr 29, 2025 03:06 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry ignites chaos by taunting Dillon Brooks as Draymond Green intervenes and all 3 players get T'd up (Image Source: Imagn)

Dillon Brooks has no love lost for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors in his second playoff series against them. Now, with the Houston Rockets, Brooks entered into a heated dust-up with Curry, Green and other Warriors players during Monday's Game 2 of their first-round series.

Ad

The incident occurred in the second quarter when Brooks knocked down Curry on the floor while guarding him in a ball screen, including Green and Amen Thompson. After Curry and Thompson crashed on the floor, the Warriors' superstar taunted Brooks after forcing his second foul.

Brooks retaliated by attempting to snatch the ball from Curry, which triggered the chaos as Green and the Rockets guard got into it. The benches from both teams cleared, too.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's the video:

Curry, Green and Brooks were the only three to receive technical fouls amid this melee.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications