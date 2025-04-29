Watch: Steph Curry ignites chaos by taunting Dillon Brooks as Draymond Green intervenes and all 3 players get T'd up

Dillon Brooks has no love lost for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and the Golden State Warriors in his second playoff series against them. Now, with the Houston Rockets, Brooks entered into a heated dust-up with Curry, Green and other Warriors players during Monday's Game 2 of their first-round series.

The incident occurred in the second quarter when Brooks knocked down Curry on the floor while guarding him in a ball screen, including Green and Amen Thompson. After Curry and Thompson crashed on the floor, the Warriors' superstar taunted Brooks after forcing his second foul.

Brooks retaliated by attempting to snatch the ball from Curry, which triggered the chaos as Green and the Rockets guard got into it. The benches from both teams cleared, too.

Here's the video:

Curry, Green and Brooks were the only three to receive technical fouls amid this melee.

