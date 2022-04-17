Watch: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green get a splendid standing ovation as they sink Denver Nuggets in emphatic fashion

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green were all seen in action during the Golden State Warriors' Game 1 victory (123-107) against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

After playing just 11 minutes together in the regular season, Curry, Thompson, and Green all played crucial roles in leading Golden State to a relatively easy win. Saturday's matchup was their first playoff game together in three seasons.

While Thompson and Green were part of the starting five for the Dubs, Curry came off the bench. It was only the third time that the 34-year-old point guard had to play as a reserve for the Warriors in his playoff career.

Curry did not start the game since he was making a return from an injury that he suffered in a game against the Boston Celtics on March 16.

Thompson finished the game with 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting from deep, while Curry had 16 points in the contest after going scoreless in the first quarter.

Green finished with an all-round statline of 12 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks to give Warriors fans their first-ever playoff win at Chase Center.

The Dubs' trio received a standing ovation when head coach Steve Kerr decided to pull them out of the game with 3:37 left in the final quarter.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



Steph, Klay and Draymond received a standing ovation after checking out of their first playoff game since 2019

What a momentSteph, Klay and Draymond received a standing ovation after checking out of their first playoff game since 2019 What a moment 🙌Steph, Klay and Draymond received a standing ovation after checking out of their first playoff game since 2019 https://t.co/IxPXKT3Q1s

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green aiming to help Golden State Warriors win a fourth NBA title in eight years

The Golden State Warriors have missed the playoffs for the last two seasons. Before that, the Dubs won three titles in five years as they lifted the Larry O'Brien trophy in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Golden State has endured a playoff drought since losing to the Toronto Raptors in 2019. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been raring to get the Warriors back to their glory days.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



Jordan - 30p/1r/3a

Klay - 19p/3r/2a

Andrew - 16p/9r/2a/1s

Stephen - 16p/3r/4a/1s

Draymond - 12p/6r/9a/3b

Beli - 8p/3r/1a/1s/1b

Kevon - 6p/7r

Gary - 5p/3r/2a/1b

Otto - 4p/1r/4a/1s/1b

Juan - 3p/1r

Andre - 2p/4r/1b

Damion - 2p/2r

JK - 1p/1a/1b

Moses - 1p/1a FinalJordan - 30p/1r/3aKlay - 19p/3r/2aAndrew - 16p/9r/2a/1sStephen - 16p/3r/4a/1sDraymond - 12p/6r/9a/3bBeli - 8p/3r/1a/1s/1bKevon - 6p/7rGary - 5p/3r/2a/1bOtto - 4p/1r/4a/1s/1bJuan - 3p/1rAndre - 2p/4r/1bDamion - 2p/2rJK - 1p/1a/1bMoses - 1p/1a Final 📊Jordan - 30p/1r/3aKlay - 19p/3r/2aAndrew - 16p/9r/2a/1sStephen - 16p/3r/4a/1sDraymond - 12p/6r/9a/3bBeli - 8p/3r/1a/1s/1bKevon - 6p/7rGary - 5p/3r/2a/1bOtto - 4p/1r/4a/1s/1bJuan - 3p/1rAndre - 2p/4r/1bDamion - 2p/2rJK - 1p/1a/1bMoses - 1p/1a https://t.co/6ZvbK6RCJJ

The Golden State Warriors looked in ominous form to start their 2021-22 campaign. They were 38-13 after their first 49 games but went 15-16 over their last 31 games to slide to the number three spot in the Western Conference standings.

However, with all three stars back in action against Denver in Game 1, the Dubs will be feeling good about their chances of making a long postseason run.

Game 2 will be played at Chase Center once again, with the series shifting to Denver for games 3 and 4.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh