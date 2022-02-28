Watch: Steph Curry makes shots from all over the court, leaves fans in awe with his latest pre-game shoot around clip 

All of Steph Curry's pre-game shoot-around drills are pretty unique. From hitting a shot from the tunnel to tossing the ball up high in the air and still converting it, the two-time MVP has plenty of creative ways to produce magical moments for fans in the arena.

Curry was at it again before the Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors game on Sunday. The 33-year-old went through a shooting drill during which he made all of his shots from all over the court. Watch his incredible shooting display by the Warriors star uploaded on the NBA's Twitter account.

NBA @NBA



.. other than suggesting you watch Steph and the We really don't know how to even describe this.... other than suggesting you watch Steph and the @warriors host Dallas at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. We really don't know how to even describe this.... other than suggesting you watch Steph and the @warriors host Dallas at 7:30pm/et on ESPN. https://t.co/leiDlNtVzR

He started attempting from near the free-throw line and took a step back after every attempt, eventually making his final shot from the half-court line. Steph Curry continued the drill by stepping closer to the basket after each shot. He ended this shoot-around with a floater, launching the ball high in the air.

Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors blow 19-point advantage in the fourth-quarter in loss against Dallas Mavericks

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors recorded one of their most disappointing defeats of the season on Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Dubs dominated the game for the first three quarters but failed to close it out. They had a 21-point advantage at one stage and a 19-point advantage at the start of the fourth quarter.

However, Steph Curry and Co. couldn't find the net between the 9.59 and 1.30 mark of the final frame of the match, during which they were outscored 13-34. They made only five shots during that stretch on 21 attempts, eventually losing the tie 101-107.

Curry had 22 points in the first three quarters on nine of 17 shooting from the floor, however, he couldn't carry that momentum late in the game, making only two of eight shots in the final period.

The Athletic @TheAthletic What. A. Comeback.



The Mavericks were down 93-74 in the fourth quarter to the Warriors.



They went on a 26-1 run to win by six. What. A. Comeback.The Mavericks were down 93-74 in the fourth quarter to the Warriors.They went on a 26-1 run to win by six. https://t.co/fOKg9W1KGE

The Golden State Warriors have started to struggle more often in the absence of Draymond Green. The forward is crucial to the way they play on both ends of the floor and is crucial to their success. A testament to this is the fact that the Warriors have now lost five of their last seven games.

Green's return may help them improve in the coming games, but the Warriors shouldn't be entirely dependent on him. They need to do a better job of making in-game adjustments in crunch situations to have an improved chance of winning.

Golden State also need to capitalize on their early advantage, which they surprisingly failed to do against the Mavericks in their previous outing.

