Watch: Steph Curry narrates emotional video for return of Klay Thompson

In a matter of days, the Golden State Warriors will see the reunion of their "Splash Brothers": Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Golden State has been without Thompson, its elite two-way player, for two seasons because of injuries. The Warriors have missed the playoffs both seasons (including one with Curry out for most of the year).

For a team that reached the NBA Finals for five consecutive years, the Warriors (29-9) are back on a roll as Curry has powered an incredible start.

ESPN's Malika Andrews shared a heartwarming video with Curry providing narration.

"What would you do if the thing you love the most is taken away for two-and-a-half years?" Curry said in the video. "How would you respond if the game disappeared?"

"How hard would you work to get back on the floor? All the hours, all the sweat, all the isolation, all the doubters. What would you do? Klay Thompson spent a whole year rehabbing his ACL injury. He was ready to come back and dominate, we knew it. But on the day we were celebrating our future, it felt like deja vu all over again."

Curry described how heartwrenching it was for the team to get the news of Thompson's Achilles injury and how he refused to quit. With all the setbacks, Thompson is ready to return to action, and Curry can't wait to see him on the floor again.

"All the moments, the highs and lows have brought him to this point," Curry said in the video. "He's worked too hard and sacrificed too much not to cross the finish line."

"That moment when he steps on the floor again is going to be special. I've been waiting for it, and I know our team has, too. 'Dub Nation' has our guy back. He's earned that roar from the crowd, and he'll be ready for it. This is the moment he's been waiting for; we all have. I just can't wait to watch him show the world how great he is again."

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews With Klay Thompson’s return quickly approaching, Steph Curry, in his own words, on his Splash Brother: With Klay Thompson’s return quickly approaching, Steph Curry, in his own words, on his Splash Brother: https://t.co/9ij5qDEUX8

Watching Thompson hoop again will be an emotion-filled moment. The franchise, the players, the fans and the NBA community have anticipated his return for more than 900 days.

Klay Thompson's return will lighten Steph Curry's load

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Expecting Thompson to be as lethal as he was on both ends of the floor before his injuries could be an unreasonable ask. But his presence will undoubtedly be a boost for the Warriors.

The majority of the offensive load has been carried by Curry, and on nights when he does not shoot well, the team struggles. With Thompson, the Golden State offense will be a lot different, as opposing defenses will have a lot more to worry about.

Thompson is an expert in the catch-and-shoot game. He also can create his shots, which makes him an exciting talent. Guarding the 3-point line will be a lot more difficult for teams, as focusing on slowing down Curry may only mean open shots for Thompson.

Also Read Article Continues below

Curry is nursing a quad injury that sidelined him Thursday night att the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry averages 26.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.4 steals. He is also one of the frontrunners to be the MVP this season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein