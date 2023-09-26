Watch: Steph Curry performs high-intensity offseason workout on sand dunes in Dubai preparing for his 5th NBA championship

Even if you're as accomplished in the NBA as Steph Curry, the dedication to improvement should never wane. The legendary 3-point marksman was recently seen engaged in an unconventional training regimen, exercising on sand dunes in Dubai.

Carl Bergstrom, a performance coach, shared a video of Curry engaging in training drills on the sandy terrain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, were in Dubai for vacation.

Curry consistently participates in remarkable and one-of-a-kind training routines, not just in the offseason but also as part of his pregame workout regimen. The video serves as positive news for the Golden State Warriors, as it highlights Curry's unwavering dedication to pursuing another championship.

Following their championship victory in the 2021-22 season, the team faced disappointment when they were eliminated by the Lakers in six games during last year's playoffs.

During this offseason, the Warriors experienced several roster changes. They bid farewell to Jordan Poole, Andre Iguodala, JaMychal Green, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Donte DiVincenzo, Ty Jerome, Anthony Lamb and Ryan Rollins.

In an unexpected move, they traded for veteran point guard Chris Paul. Additionally, they acquired Dario Saric, Cory Joseph, Usman Garuba, and rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

With the core trio of Curry, Klay Thompson, and the newly re-signed Draymond Green still intact, along with the expected consistency from Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney, as well as the contribution from Chris Paul, the Warriors are shaping up to be a captivating and intriguing team in the upcoming season.

Fans react to Steph Curry’s unique workout

NBA fans on social media were left amazed by Curry’s recent workout video.

“I tore my ACL just watching this,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“[He] makes it look too easy,” another added.

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Curry’s video:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Of course, there were also some fans who took a more lighthearted approach and poked fun at the video.

“Get ready to learn Arabic buddy,” an X user wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Training for what exactly? Go to a basketball court!” another said.

Expand Tweet

Curry and the Warriors have a preseason schedule that includes five games. They will face the LA Lakers twice and the Sacramento Kings three times.

In their 2023-24 season opener on Oct. 24, the Warriors will go head-to-head with the Phoenix Suns, who now boast a formidable trio consisting of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

Expand Tweet