Watch: Steph Curry playfully embraces his 3-year-old son Canon after scripting history on the golf course- "Did you win?"

Steph Curry continued his fine run at the American Century Championship on the final day to claim his maiden ACC title. The four-time MVP finally secured some silverware after a difficult NBA season in which the Golden State Warriors lost to the LA Lakers in the second round of the playoffs.

Curry ensured he embraced every moment of his historic achievement on the greens. After sealing his win, Steph playfully celebrated with his son Canon, lifting him in his arms and dapping him up as the 3-year-old stayed on the course for the full round. Here's the clip:

Canon is still learning the sport and wasn't sure if his dad won. However, he understood the emotion his dad embraced with him, which made him ask if emerging victorious.

"Did you win?" asked Canon.

Canon has frequently appeared at Steph Curry's games with the Golden State Warriors over the last year. He's seen his father's greatness up close and personal on the court and now on the greens too.

When you become the first active athlete to win the American Century Championship since 2000

Curry recorded history after becoming the first active athlete since 2000 to win the ACC title. He won after edging former ACC title winner Mardy Fish in a classic shootout round. Steph's highlight of the tournament, aside from winning it all, was when he hit a hole-in-one shot on Day 2. That also gave him a significant lead in the contest, contributing to his title win.

Steph Curry hilariously credited his ACC success to loss against Lakers

Steph Curry is the ultimate competitor. That's been crucial in him winning four championships since 2015 while carrying the load of the franchise on his shoulders.

Curry, however, failed to lead the Warriors past the second round last season, their first conference series loss since 2014. It was a tough break for him and the Warriors core, who had been accustomed to playing in the final every year they made the playoffs under coach Steve Kerr.

However, when asked what's the key behind his focus on the greens this offseason, the four-time MVP said it's the loss to the Lakers in the playoffs that gave him the time to prepare for the ACC.

"Losing to the Lakers," said Curry. "I had an early start on Tahoe Prep, that's it."

Steph Curry still intends to hoop for a long time, but the Warriors championship window is limited with their core not getting any younger. While entering the offseason early helps him prepare well for golf, it's not something he seems to be a fan of otherwise.

Steph Curry will hope the new-look Warriors with Chris Paul can turn things around and win a chip next season.

