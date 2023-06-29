Watch: Steph Curry promotes his charity golf face off 'The Match' with Travis Kelce

NBA superstar and philanthropist, Steph Curry, is once again using his platform to promote a charitable event. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson from the Golden State Warriors are going to play a game against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce from the Kansas City Chiefs in a special version of Capital One's The Match.

The Match, which is an annual charity golf exhibition, brings together star athletes from different sports to compete on the green for a good cause. This eighth installment promises an exciting clash between the Splash Bros and the Super Bowl champs, as Curry and Thompson aim to outshine Mahomes and Kelce.

While Curry and Mahomes have previously participated in The Match, both players are still vying for their first victory. This year, however, they are joined by their respective teammates, Kelce and Thompson, who are making their debut appearances in the event.

With a combined total of six championships between them, these elite athletes will bring their winning mindset to the golf course. As fans eagerly await the opening tee shot, the question remains: which duo will emerge victorious in this thrilling face-off?

Stay tuned for the action-packed event, as The Match showcases not only the sporting prowess of these remarkable athletes but also their commitment to making a positive impact through charitable endeavors.

Stephen Curry: Underrated - How to watch Curry's brilliance

Get ready to witness the brilliance of Stephen Curry like never before in the highly anticipated documentary, "Stephen Curry: Underrated."

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the documentary's captivating content. Following his story from a skinny high schooler to winning five championships with the Golden State Warriors, the movie features rare clips of young Curry and unseen interviews with his family, friends, partners, and the player himself.

The documentary is a collaboration between Apple TV+ and A24, renowned for their exceptional storytelling. Directed by Peter Nicks, with the esteemed Ryan Coogler serving as producer, the documentary is backed by an incredible team.

Mark your calendars for July 21st, when "Stephen Curry: Underrated" will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+.

