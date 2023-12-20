WATCH: Steph Curry puts Celtics to sleep with wild rainbow 3-pointer, hits the night night celebration

Steph Curry nailed the Celtics-Warriors game with a wild rainbow 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in overtime. The two-time MVP's scintillating shot gave the Warriors a four-point lead and a stunning comeback win. The Warriors were down 17 points at one stage but clawed their way back into the contest behind Curry's impeccable play down the stretch. The Warriors claimed a 132-126 win.

Curry scored 20 points across the fourth quarter and overtime as the Warriors extended their winning streak to four games That included the dagger 3-pointer with 10 seconds left. Curry hit the famous 'night-night' on the Warriors 2022 finals opponents, putting the cherry on top. Here's the clip:

The arc on that shot perfectly sums up the difficulty of it. Curry had to launch it with an elite shot blocker like Derrick White running full speed at him on a closeout. However, Curry proved every bit of his label as the greatest NBA shooter of all time. Curry finished with 33 points, three rebounds and six assists, shooting 52.4%, including six-of-11 3s.

Steph Curry and the Warriors are getting back on track

The Warriors face a difficult challenge this season after struggling to get wins together early on. The Warriors dropped to 10-14 but have turned things around over the past few games. They are on a three-game winning streak, behind wins over the Nets, Trail Blazers and the mighty Celtics.

Nobody expected the Dubs to get in the win column tonight, but they showed some of their championship mettle to execute their plans. The Warriors got timely stops and forced turnovers against a Celtics team that has looked unbeatable in nearly every game.

Steph Curry was the key architect behind this win. Apart from hitting clutch shots late in the game, he also stayed disciplined defensively, despite committing five fouls before the fourth quarter.