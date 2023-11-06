Watch: Steph Curry puts Max Strus in a blender as he enters 'video-game' mode to nail 3 

Steph Curry is proving once again that he's literally a living video game character. In the Golden State Warriors' 115-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, he knocked down another one of his signature 3-point bombs off the dribble. He's known for knocking down shots in real life that are usually seen in video games like NBA 2K.

During the third quarter, Curry was guarded by Max Strus. Curry, being the mystical wizard he is on the hardwood, cooked Strus with a plethora of fancy handles befoe knocking down a step-back 3-pointer in his face. The moves Steph executed on Sunday against Strus looked like what an NBA 2K player would do in the park in an online match.

Some of Steph Curry's most memorable 3-point bombs

Steph Curry, often hailed as the greatest shooter in NBA history, has graced the league with a remarkable collection of 3-point bombs that have left fans and opponents in awe.

In the 2013 playoffs, Curry etched his name into history by hitting a corner 3 against the Denver Nuggets. It was a clutch shot that showed his ability to perform under pressure, and it set the tone for the Warriors' ascent.

Then, Game 5 of the 2015 NBA Finals was on the line. Curry dribbled, danced and then launched a 3-pointer that sealed the championship. The Baby-Faced Assassin had won his first ring.

Curry's limitless shooting range was on full display in a game against the OKC Thunder in 2016. With seconds left in overtime, Curry casually pulled up from nearly half-court and drained the game-winner. The audacity of the shot left fans, commentators and even fellow players astounded.

Lastly, in January 2021, Curry dropped 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. The climax featured his deep 3-pointer that punctuated a historic night and reinforced his status as a transcendent shooter.

These are only some of the many most memorable 3-point bombs Steph Curry knocked down in his career. With so many memories to look back to, it's difficult to pinpoint which ones are truly the best, especially since the moments Curry creates are always special.