Watch: Steph Curry's game-winning masterpiece from 29 feet demolishes Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry proved his clutch gene was intact as his dagger in the closing seconds of the final quarter demolished the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Chase Center erupted when the Warriors, down 112-11- with 3.3 seconds left to play turned to the 4x NBA champion on the inbound play. He scrambled for the pass and sunk in a 29-foot three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. The celebration was the signature Steph Curry with a resounding yell as the sharpshooter joined in with the crowd. The feat ensured that Golden State walked away with a close 113-112 win.

In their last-ditch effort to change the outcome, the Suns pushed the ball to Kevin Durant to get the final shot, but the veteran forward was unsuccessful as the buzzer sounded.

On the game front, Curry led with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Jonathan Kuminga continued his impressive run with 21 points and five rebounds. The victory now sees the Dubs over 6-1 in their last seven games as they snapped Phoenix's three-game winning streak.

Steph Curry brilliance in the final quarter helps the Warriors avoid a season sweep from the Suns

The Warriors displayed their intent early in the first quarter as they led 33-28. Their strong play on the defensive end ensured that the Warriors had seven turnovers. The second quarter ended with the Suns making a comeback and trailing 59-58.

Devin Booker took his time to heat up with just nine points in the first quarter, while Durant had 15 to show for in the first half. By the end of the game, Booker led the Suns with 30 points, four rebounds and six assists.

However, it was all Steph Curry when he took over in the final seconds of the game, and his game-winning shot saw a priceless reaction on his former teammate's face. Durant could just watch and smile as the 35-year-old launched one to quash any hopes of a Suns win.

The win comes as a massive boost for the Warriors as they have remained in good form ever since Draymond Green's return to the side. Earlier, they garnered immense flak for staying pat at the trade deadline, retaining both Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson — stars who were speculated to be traded.

The win now sees Steph Curry and the Warriors positive that they can still turn their season around. They are 24-25 and just a win away from the .500 mark. They trail the Utah Jazz by two wins and the LA Lakers by four. Should any of these sides falter in the games to come, the Warriors will be back in the Top 10.

