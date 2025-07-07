Watch: Steph Curry’s son Canon Curry’s bottle flip and fake handshake with “Dude Perfect” intern has Warriors star in stitches 

Steph Curry’s son, Canon Curry, has been known for his bottle flip skills, as seen in numerous social media posts from his family. He had one bottle-flipping session in a locker room, perfectly flipping the bottle to a rack in the locker room, impressing even his father.

Ad

In the video posted on X, Cannon was also seen faking a handshake with the YouTube show Dude Perfect's intern Jackson Haltom, who tried to congratulate him on the trick.

Here is the clip.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Late in the clip, the Golden State Warriors star was grinning after seeing his son impress spectators in the locker room.

Canon, who recently celebrated his seventh birthday on July 2, is Steph’s third-oldest child and first son with wife Ayesha Curry.

Canon, alongside other siblings, has been a constant supporter of Curry in his basketball career, as they are often seen with their mother on the Warriors' sidelines.

Steph Curry steered the Warriors to the second round of the playoffs in the 2024-2025 season, before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games. Curry injured his left hamstring in Game 1, causing him to miss the entire series.

Ad

Curry is expected to return for another shot at a title next season, along with co-star Jimmy Butler, who is set to have his first full year with the team.

Steph Curry quips on possibly playing with son Canon Curry in the NBA

Steph Curry watched how his former NBA Finals rival, LeBron James, played with his son Bronny last season with the LA Lakers. Joseph Bien-Kahn of GQ Sports asked the veteran about the possibility of him doing the same with his son, Canon.

Ad

"If they could set up a chair in the corner, and I only play offense," Curry, the all-time NBA three-point shooter, said. "I only shoot corner threes."

Canon will be eligible to join the NBA only in 2037, when Steph will be 49 years old, making it a far-fetched idea.

For now, Steph Curry sets his focus for his 17th season in the league as he looks to get another shot at an NBA title before his career winds down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.