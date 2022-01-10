Watch: Steph Curry's son Canon Curry shows his appreciation for Golden State Warriors' cheerleaders, tells them "Good job dancing"

Steph Curry's son Canon Curry made a heartwarming gesture towards the Golden State Warriors' cheerleaders after their 96-82 win over the Cavaliers on Sunday. On his way back to the locker room with Steph, Canon told the dancers they did a "good job dancing." Here's how the conversation went (video via Melissa Rohlin):

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin Steph Curry’s son just told the Warriors’ cheerleaders, “Good job dancing.” Steph Curry’s son just told the Warriors’ cheerleaders, “Good job dancing.” https://t.co/GTbFtpDOTX

Canon Curry was in the spotlight after the Warriors clash against the Cavs for many reasons. The three-year-old gave the returning Klay Thompson the match ball after the guard scored 17 points in his first game back since the 2019 NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors have been very considerate of allowing players to have their family around during games. This has been done to ensure the environment around them is homely.

A few weeks ago, Draymond Green's son, Draymond Jr., was also in the spotlight as he helped out players by giving them their practice kits, towels and face masks.

Steph Curry ends slump with a 28-point outing in Golden State Warriors win over Cavs

Curry had shot 8-of-41 overall over his last two games.

All eyes were on Klay Thompson during the Golden State Warriors' last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was his first game back in almost two-and-a-half years, and the shooting guard left his mark on the game with several eye-catching plays.

Meanwhile, certain viewers were also keeping a close eye on Steph Curry. The two-time MVP was in a shooting slump over his last two appearances before the Cavs game. Curry had shot only 8-of-41 from the field, and 2-of-19 from the three-point arc during that stretch.

He rediscovered his mojo against the Cavaliers as he scored 28 points on 10-of-21 shooting, with four shots made from the three-point line.

Klay Thompson's return may have given him extra motivation to do well and helped the Golden State Warriors snap a two-game skid. Curry even mentioned after the game that he can't be the shooter he is if he doesn't get to see Thompson play basketball every day.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Steph Curry: "I'm not the shooter I am if I don't get to see Klay every single day, do what he does." Steph Curry: "I'm not the shooter I am if I don't get to see Klay every single day, do what he does." 💯

It's a delightful sight for the NBA fraternity to see Klay Thompson back in action after such a lengthy layoff due to injuries. The Golden State Warriors will be more excited to have him back because of how well he performed in his comeback game.

Curry and the crew have now improved to 30-9 for the season. They are tied for the best record in the league.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra