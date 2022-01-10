Watch: Steph Curry's son Canon delivers the game ball to Klay Thompson in an adorable moment inside the locker room after his big night

Steph Curry's son Canon delivered the game ball to Klay Thompson after his return to the NBA. Thompson, who tore his left ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, played for the first time since the injury. The long awaited return of the Golden State Warriors' #11 went better than anyone could have expected.

Klay not only returned but had an instant impact on his team's performance. In 19 minutes of playing time, Klay scored 17 points and landed three trifectas. His performance was nothing short of a fairytale, especially with the spectacular dunk he made in the second quarter that shook the entire Chase Center.

Klay, who is close to Stephen Curry, rightfully received the game ball from the hands of the adorable Canon. In the video, you can see the son of the greatest shooter of all-time throw the ball to Thompson while the rest of the players in the locker room applauded. Watch the video below:

In the post-game interview, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had the following to say about the incident:

"Canon Curry presented him with the game ball, so it was a nice moment. Everybody was just obviously thrilled for Klay, thrilled to have him back. It felt normal. It’s been a long time, two-and-a-half years, but it seemed normal to see him there, seeing him with his teammates."

What does Klay Thompson's return mean for the Golden State Warriors?

Stephen Curry with his son Canon Curry

The Warriors are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for first place in the NBA with a 30-9 record. Even without Klay Thompson, the team was performing exceptionally well. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have turned into brilliant secondary scorers while Draymond Green and Gary Payton Jr have been phenomenal defenders.

Stephen Curry, who went through a two-game slump, was hyped by Thompson's presence on the court and dropped 28 points while landing four three-pointers. The Dubs have always followed a two-shooter philosophy and while Poole was definitely a satisfactory substitute in Thompson's absence, Klay's return means improved shooting depth for the team.

Steve Kerr now has four lethal shooters at his disposal. Andrew Wiggins and Poole are shooting more than two shots from beyond the arc per game while Curry is landing 5.1 threes per outing. If Klay can manage to perform as well as he did before his injury, the Golden State Warriors will strike intense fear in the hearts of their opponents.

