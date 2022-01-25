Watch: Steph Curry seen adjusting his shooting mechanics as he tries to get over his shooting slump

In a recent video posted by Jason Dumas of Kron 4 News, we see Steph Curry going over his shooting routine after the Golden State Warriors' practice.

In what looked like an extended conversation between Curry and Warriors assistant coach Ron Adams, Curry can be seen shooting from beyond the arc in a relatively uncharacteristic manner as he adjusts his shooting mechanics.

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports A lot more discussion & chatter during Steph's post practice shooting routine than I typically notice between Steph & Q. Ron Adams was involved some too.



Watched Steph shoot for about 15 minutes. I edited together what I felt best portrayed his routine today. A lot more discussion & chatter during Steph's post practice shooting routine than I typically notice between Steph & Q. Ron Adams was involved some too.Watched Steph shoot for about 15 minutes. I edited together what I felt best portrayed his routine today. https://t.co/zhWtNxSaSq

Coming off a 1 for 13 night from beyond the arc against the Utah Jazz, Curry has registered career-lows in shooting percentage with 31.4% from three-point range over the last ten games.

Although he still manages to contribute to the Warriors, even delivering a win after hitting the very first buzzer-beating game-winner of his career against the Houston Rockets, his current shooting slump has been quite worrisome.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp STEPHEN CURRY FOR THE WIN!



This is Steph's first career game-winning buzzer-beater 🤣



STEPHEN CURRY FOR THE WIN!This is Steph's first career game-winning buzzer-beater 🤣 🚨STEPHEN CURRY FOR THE WIN!🚨This is Steph's first career game-winning buzzer-beater 🤣https://t.co/JL4AAX73g4

Given Steph Curry's status as the NBA's leader in three-pointers made and his reputation as the greatest shooter to ever play the game, his shooting display in the video does raise some concerns for Warriors fans. However, some things worth noting may provide some perspective to clear things up.

What are the implications of Steph Curry changing his shooting mechanics?

Steph Curry attempts a deep three-point shot

Although the video posted by Jason Dumas does show Steph Curry missing several shots, the important thing to note is the change in his shooting motion which could be the cause for those misses. And while mostly nothing can be made of the discussion between Ron Adams and Curry, there is a fair bit of takeaway from the shooting display.

Taking a close look at his shooting motion, Steph Curry traditionally uses a one-motion shot. It involves making use of the legs to generate power in the shot. This aspect of his shooting style has also been key to Curry's quick release.

However, the video shows the Warriors' superstar using his shoulder and wrist more than his legs to generate power on the shot. For a shooter, this is a massive adjustment to make in terms of comfort in the mechanics.

This should come as more of a relief than a concern for Curry and Golden State Warriors fans because although he misses a fair bit of his attempts, most of Curry's misses fall short of the rim. This implies that the issue with the shot isn't the alignment but the power. Adjusting the power of his shot comes with him being more comfortable with the mechanics.

Using his upper body to generate power for his shots has other implications for the 33-year old. With his high usage rate and off-the-ball style of play, this change in mechanics will allow him to shoot the ball better while preserving his legs and stamina.

This adjustment may not come into effect right away and we could potentially see a drop-off in his efficiency. However, Curry displays confidence in his ability as a shooter and will strive to make his return to form.

Also Read Article Continues below

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steph Curry asked about possible reasons for his shooting slump: “Who gives a damn about excuses?” Steph Curry asked about possible reasons for his shooting slump: “Who gives a damn about excuses?” https://t.co/lL5OIhPmjH

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra