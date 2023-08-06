Watch: Steph Curry shows no mercy to campers during pickup game at Curry camp

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history. He currently holds the record for most three-pointers made in NBA history with 3390 made threes on 42.8% shooting from beyond the arc.

Steph Curry hosted Curry camp this offseason, where his shooting abilities were on full display. Curry showed no mercy to the campers and knocked out several threes during a scrimmage. Curry was pumped and was screaming before and after the ball went into the hoop. He yelled:

"Boom!"

ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints



Steph Curry was lighting up the campers at his Curry Camp



(via @Ballislife)



"Boom!"Steph Curry was lighting up the campers at his Curry Camp

There is no doubt that Steph Curry is a legendary shooter and is extremely confident in his shot. Here is a reaction from X (formerly Twitter) to Curry's shot:

Rational Realist @4ktNba @ClutchPoints He saying BOOM before it even goes in

Curry was so confident in his shot that he celebrated it prior to the ball going through the net. However, this was nothing new for Curry.

Curry is quite used to knowing when his shot is going to go in. In fact, he popularized a whole new shot - the no-look 3-pointer.

Steph Curry's Signature Move: No Look Three Pointer

Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks

Steph Curry has popularized the no-look three-pointer and added this deadly move to his arsenal. While the shot itself is simply a regular three-pointer, it is the celebration prior to the shot going in that makes it extremely demoralizing for the opposing team.

On several occasions in the regular season, playoffs, and even the All-Star game, Curry has left fans and opponents absolutely stunned with his no-look three-pointer. In fact, even Curry's own teammates have been left dumbfounded on several occasions.

Here is a highlight reel of Curry's best no-look three-pointers:

Even for the greatest shooter in NBA history, these three-pointers are incredible. There is no telling how Curry does this, but it is a sight to witness. Perhaps, the best of these shots was at the All-Star game. Let's take another look at that shot in particular from a courtside angle, which left superstars in the NBA confused:

As soon as the ball left Curry's hands, he turned around and signaled that the ball is going in.

This shot was seen around the world and broke social media at the time. It even made for one of the coldest pictures in NBA history, where superstars like LeBron James and Nikola Jokic are waiting to rebound the ball while Steph Curry is busy interacting with the fans, knowing the ball is going in.

Here is the all-time great picture:

Steph Curry is without a doubt a generational player who has revolutionized the game. Today, the NBA heavily focuses on the three-point shot, and kids around the world can be seen shooting long threes in their attempts to feel like Curry. There might never come a time when we see a better shooter than Curry.

