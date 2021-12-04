Watch: Steph Curry shrieks in sheer excitement as the red-hot Golden State Warriors dominate to end the 18-game winning streak of the Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry couldn't contain his excitement as the Golden State Warriors steamrolled past the Phoenix Suns in Friday night's marquee matchup.

Bringing an end to the Suns' 18-game winning streak, the Warriors redeemed themselves for their loss against Monty Williams' side earlier this week.

After what must have been a cathartic win for Steph Curry, the Warriors superstar celebrated with a shriek to relish the moment and display his excitement.

In a conference-defining matchup between the two top teams in the West, the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix faced each other for the second time on Friday.

Facing the Suns at home this time, the Warriors had to redeem themselves for the 104-96 loss they suffered against Phoenix earlier in the week.

Taking a sizeable lead in the second half, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors put the Phoenix Suns away at Chase Center. With a tied season series, the Warriors will next face the Suns on Christmas day.

With their longest active winning streak in the NBA coming to an end, the Phoenix Suns will have significant motivation to face off against the best in the West.

Steph Curry attempts a jump shot against the Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry has been playing like a man possessed this season. The 33-year-old has been nothing short of otherworldly and is making a strong claim for the MVP award.

Steph Curry came off an uncharacteristic performance against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona, scoring only 12 points in the game. Shooting a career-low from the field, it's safe to say that it was an off-night of miserable proportions.

However, Steph Curry owns the moniker "The Human Torch" for good reason. Lighting up in Friday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, he went off for 23 points while shooting 6-11 from beyond the arc.

After handing the Suns their first loss since October 27th, the Golden State Warriors have improved to 19-3 on the season to grab the top spot in the Western Conference. With their 11th straight win at home by a difference of 13+ points, this Warriors streak is also tied for the best in league history.

Golden State's win against Phoenix was no solo effort. With significant contributions from players in the rotation, the Warriors saw solid performances from stars such as Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

Even as Steph Curry continues to lead the MVP race, with the Warriors in the top spot, the team is still waiting to return to full strength.

With the impending return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman to the lineup, the Golden State Warriors are one of the favorites to win the NBA championship this season.

