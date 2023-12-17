Watch: Steph Curry as he sinks his 3,500th career 3-point shot

After breaking Ray Allen's 3-point career record, every make that Steph Curry does beyond the rainbow arc is record-breaking. It's just a matter of watching how far the four-time NBA champion can push the record. Against the Brooklyn Nets, Curry reached another 3-point milestone by sinking his 3,500th 3-point shot in his 905th NBA game.

The record-breaking shot happened in the first quarter of the matchup between the Golden State Warriors against the Brooklyn Nets at the Chase Center on Saturdaay.

The Nets had an early 15-9 lead at the 7:38 mark of the first quarter. Jonathan Kuminga had the ball with Cam Johnson in front of him. He found Curry using the off-ball screen set by Kevon Looney to get away from Mikal Bridges.

Curry popped out as Looney kept Bridges away from him, shooting an open 3-pointer. Nic Claxton, as tall as he is, tried to block Curry's shot with his right arm stretched out. It was too late, though, as the two-time NBA MVP had enough look at the rim to measure the shot from 25 feet.

WATCH: Steph Curry makes his 3,500th 3-pointer:

The Golden State Warriors hope to snap their three-game skid against the Brooklyn Nets amidst the issues surrounding Draymond Green's indefinite suspension by the NBA.

Steph Curry's 3-point records in the NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has etched his name in the record books with his unparalleled 3-point shooting. The two-time NBA Three-Point Contest champion (2015 and 2021)'s marksmanship from beyond the arc is legendary.

He has led the league in 3-point field goal a remarkable seven times, from 2013 to 2017 and 2021 to 2022. Curry sits atop the all-time 3-pointers made in NBA history with 3,500. What's more, he also holds the most 3-pointers attempted as well.

His mark of 402 three-pointers made in a season, along with records for a month (96) and a week (36), showcase his unmatched shooting beyond the 3-point arc.

At 35, Curry's 3-point records keep him miles apart from the best shooters in league history.