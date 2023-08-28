Watch: Steph Curry spikes volleyball during offseason workout at beach

Steph Curry is enjoying his offseason and seems to be trying everything in the sports buffet. While his basketball prowess is widely recognized, his exploits on the golf course have also impressed fans. However, it appears that Curry is also familiar with another sport, aiming to refine his skills in volleyball.

In an Instagram story by Curry, he was hard at work on his spiking skills on a beach. With a setter by his side, the Golden State Warriors superstar relentlessly practiced his spikes.

In the video, Curry wrote "Channelling my," followed by the Instagram handles of several of his family members. Among them was Sydel Curry, his sister, who is a former college volleyball player.

Curry's fondness for volleyball has been evident on previous occasions as well. The four-time NBA champion is often seen incorporating volleyball into his pregame warmups and trick shots.

While Curry's spikes lacked power, his height and vertical leap undoubtedly suggest his potential to excel in this sport as well.

Steph Curry might have the makings of a future volleyball star in his daughter

Stephen Curry and his daughter, Riley

Steph Curry's daughter, Riley, has displayed great interest in sports. In fact, according to him, his daughter is already gravitating toward sports, especially volleyball.

During an interview with People magazine in July, Curry said:

"I've introduced pretty much every sport, for the most part, to all of them," Curry said. "And Riley, she's super into volleyball right now, and a light bulb went off, actually this year, where she's excited to go to practice and dribbling or passing the ball around the house and all that type of stuff.

"So she's found something she loves, and she's passionate about it, and she loves to work at it."

He further expressed his delight in seeing a similar level of determination in his daughter, traits that he recognizes from his own NBA career.

"To see that light bulb go off and that level of focus, that you see a little bit of yourself in," he said. "And trying to encourage that as much as possible."

While Riley's trajectory toward potentially becoming the next volleyball superstar takes shape, Curry's younger children still have to discover their interests. However, he is confident that they will in due time.

Curry has ticked all the boxes of being an excellent father. He has given his children the freedom to explore their interests while still serving as a pillar of unwavering support for them.

