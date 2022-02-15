Watch: Steph Curry throws an outrageous touchdown pass before the start of Golden State Warriors-LA Clippers game

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry always manages to produce magical moments during pre-game warm-ups. The two-time NBA MVP was at it again ahead of the Warriors game against the LA Clippers on Friday. The 33-year-old was spotted throwing a touchdown pass as he ran back into the tunnel to suit up for the match.

Here's the clip (via Warriors on NBCS):

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Steph throwing TD passes before the game Steph throwing TD passes before the game 😂 https://t.co/hsSWXe3Hq5

Steph Curry followed up his pre-game antiques with a sizzling first-half performance for the Golden State Warriors. He scored 26 points during that stretch alone, shooting nine of 11 from the field. Curry started the game by making his first six shots, four of them coming from beyond the arc.

The 33-year-old hasn't had a start like that in plenty of games recently, so it's a welcome sign for him as he continues to break out of his shooting slump. Steph Curry couldn't finish the game on a high, though, as the Clippers held him to only seven points in the second half. The Golden State Warriors eventually lost the tie 104-119.

Golden State Warriors defense crumbles again as LA Clippers blowout Steph Curry and Co.

The Golden State Warriors are the #1 ranked defense in the league. DPOY candidate Draymond Green has missed a huge chunk of games, but Steph Curry and Co. have continued to thrive on that end of the court. However, that hasn't been the case over their last few matches.

They have conceded more than 110 points in six of their last seven games. Here's what Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had to say about this following his team's 105-119 loss against the LA Clippers (via Kendra Andrews, ESPN):

"The main thing is that our defense has been bad," Kerr said. "It's been bad for six or seven games now. It's hard to win in this league when you're looking like we are, defensively, with so many holes in our games."

He continued:

"I know we are No. 1 in defense," he continued, using air quotes. "But we're not right now. Those numbers are inflated by what we did earlier in the season. Over the last seven games, we are probably bottom five, if not dead last in defensive rating."

The Warriors could finally be missing the services of Draymond Green, the team's backbone on defense. Green is one of the most intelligent players in the NBA and is crucial to the Dubs' setup. Without him, the five-time NBA champions lack size and a player that can communicate better than any other defensive player.

Edited by Diptanil Roy