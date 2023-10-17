Watch: Steph Curry has the time of his life at Warriors practice as he jokes around with Chris Paul and others 

In a little over a week, Steph Curry will begin his 15 season in the NBA. Ahead of real action beginning, the Golden State Warriors star is keeping the team in good spirits. Videos recently surfaced of Curry having some fun with one of his newest teammates.

After being rivals in the Western Conference for nearly a decade, Steph Curry and Chris Paul now find themselves on the same team. The Golden State Warriors traded for the veteran point guard this offseason in exchange for Jordan Poole.

Many have questioned if the two guards would be able to co-exist with one another, but things seem to be working out. Curry even decided to have some fun at Paul's expense during a recent practice.

While waiting in line to do a drill, Curry jokingly asked Paul how many practices does he think he's been in his life. The 38-year-old is getting ready for his 19th NBA season on his fifth different team.

The Warriors have two more regular season games against the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs before playing the Phoenix Suns on opening night.

Steph Curry and Chris Paul are making it work on the court

When the Golden State Warriors first acquired Chris Paul, there were questions regarding his fit on the team. Many thought that the veteran would be a floor general for the second unit, but the former All-Star still views himself as a starter.

So far this preseason, Steph Curry has taken the ball out of his hands and shared the backcourt with his new teammate. It's unclear what will happen when Draymond Green returns from injury, but this appears to be Steve Kerr's starting lineup to open the year.

So far, Curry and Paul have made things work together on the floor. Playing alongside such a skilled playmaker has opened new doors for the two-time MVP. Primarily as an off-ball threat running around screens to generate open looks from beyond the arc.

Throughout his career, Curry has proven to be a selfless teammate who can play alongside anyone. He made it work when Kevin Durant signed with Golden State, and is adjusting once again for CP3. Because of his dynamic skill set, he is able to be impactful with or without the ball in his hands.

There might be some gorwing pains when the team is fully healthy again, but for now, the new-look Warriors appear ready for the regular season.