Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will cap off a six-game road trip with a marquee showdown with the LA Lakers on Thursday. Ahead of the highly anticipated encounter, the two-time MVP visited BMO Stadium on Wednesday to watch LAFC host Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. The home team showed the NBA superstar on the big screen during a brief lull in the action.

Many inside the stadium responded by booing the Warriors franchise cornerstone. Curry gamely gave back by replicating the same action to the instigators:

Curry sat in attendance as LAFC beat Inter Miami 1-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinal series of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Messi, valued at $850 million by Celebrity Net Worth, failed to score for the visiting team. The loss ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak and gave the upper hand to LA in the crucial draw.

Steph Curry is a known soccer fan. In 2017, he took the first kick in a Paris Saint-Germain game. He then spent time chatting with superstar Neymar Jr., who responded by visiting Curry in Oakland later that year. Lionel Messi also played two seasons for the team Curry supports before the Argentinian took his talents to Miami.

Steph Curry looks to lead Golden State Warriors to crucial win against LA Lakers in Los Angeles

The Golden State Warriors lost their first three encounters with the LA Lakers this season. Regardless of what happens on Thursday, LeBron James and Co. own the tiebreaker over Steph Curry’s team if they end with the same record.

Still, the Dubs attempt for an important win as they try to move up the rankings. The Warriors (44-31) are only 2.5 games behind the Lakers (46-29), who sit at No. 3 in the Western Conference. With seven games left for both, every game will be crucial in the respective playoff jostling.

The Warriors and the Lakers hope to end the regular season with a top four spot to host a first-round series. LA has the inside track, but nothing is guaranteed. Golden State, the Minnesota Timberwolves (44-32), LA Clippers (44-32) and Memphis Grizzlies (44-32) all have a shot at the enviable spot.

Will Steph Curry get the last laugh and help the Golden State Warriors overcome the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

