Watch: Steph Curry gives Warriors fans a pre-game treat as he drains a corner three-pointer after catching a soccer pass during Pistons-Warriors warmups

Steph Curry has had some of the best pre-game routines in recent memory, from scoring multiple halfway jumpers to making long-distance tunnel shots. Ahead of the Golden State Warriors' last game against the Detroit Pistons, the former MVP was it again.

Curry was captured draining a corner three-pointer after catching a soccer pass from near half-court. It was a swish as the ball comfortably sailed through the net. These pre-game rituals have been a part of his routine warm ups for a long time.

Steph Curry is undoubtedly one of the best three-point shooters in the league. However, he also knows how to enjoy himself during games. The crowd is always pumped up to see him play, as he brings a lot of confidence and charisma. His pre-game rituals have also had shots from the stands, half-court, no-look threes and even one's where his back is turned to the basket.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA Steph Curry’s new tunnel shot for his pre-game routine Steph Curry’s new tunnel shot for his pre-game routine🔥 https://t.co/UaupOJ4RtJ

This certainly shows how confident he is about his skillset as a player. It also gives fans a closer look at how the three-time NBA champion goes about composing himself before a game.

Can Steph Curry get ahead of the stacked competition and win the MVP trophy?

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks

Steph Curry was in top form at the start of the season. He played to his strengths and seemed to be on his way to having one of the best campaigns of his career. However, since December the three-point record holder has not been performing to the best of his ability.

To put this into perspective, Curry shot only 40.4% from the field and 37.4% from the three point range in the month of December. Those numbers fall significantly short of his career averages of 47.3% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. But with the Warriors winning games, the seven-time All NBA selectee's dip in form hasn't raised any concerns as of yet.

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA Steph Curry's 2,974 career regular-season three, breaking Ray Allen's record and becoming the all-time three-point god. Steph Curry's 2,974 career regular-season three, breaking Ray Allen's record and becoming the all-time three-point god. https://t.co/1tx25UQGvk

However, that may soon change, as the month of January has also not yielded the best of results for the Warriors. They have lost 5 of their 10 games played this month and have fallen to second place in the West. Steph Curry has averaged only 19.4 PPG in this stretch, shooting 37.0% from the field and 32.0% from deep.

This has led to him falling out of favor in the MVP race, the 33 year old did appear to have a steady grip on the trophy for much of the earlier part of the season. But the recent brilliance of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid has seen him be muscled out of MVP contention by the star big men.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr asked about Steph Curry’s slump: “He’s gonna break out of it pretty quickly.”



The full detailed soundbite Steve Kerr asked about Steph Curry’s slump: “He’s gonna break out of it pretty quickly.”The full detailed soundbite https://t.co/sxFNQ0oz2G

Despite the seven-time All-Star's slump, the Warriors' coaching staff and his fellow teammates have time and again reaffirmed their belief in him. All players face these situations in their careers' and Curry is no different. However, being the sharpshooter that he is, one could confidently say he is well-equipped to come out of this stronger than ever.

The Warriors are one of the leading contenders in the Western Conference. Klay Thompson's return has given them a positive boost on the court and in the locker room. Thompson should soon find his rhythm, which would aid the Warriors with getting back on track as they look to make a strong run heading into the postseason.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Make it 165 straight games with at least one 3-pointer for Stephen Curry.



Curry began the streak back on Dec. 1, 2018. Make it 165 straight games with at least one 3-pointer for Stephen Curry.Curry began the streak back on Dec. 1, 2018. https://t.co/QAUvqmtK83

Also Read Article Continues below

As far as Steph Curry is concerned, he will be hoping to get back to being his usual self. If he starts putting up the type of performances he is capable of, his chances of getting back in the MVP race will certainly increase. While also giving the Warriors an opportunity at finishing the regular season as the top seed in the West.

Edited by David Nyland