WATCH: Stephen Curry entertains fans after making halfcourt shot look incredibly easy

Stephen Curry proved why he's the undisputed 3-point king in the NBA. He effortlessly drained a halfcourt shot ahead of the Golden State Warriors matchup against the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center on Monday.

The four-time NBA champion entertained fans with a near-impossible halfcourt shot, making it look incredibly easy. In a clip that did the rounds on X (formerly called Twitter), Curry was a picture of focus for a Golden State team looking to snap a run of six defeats. He pulled up from halfcourt and swished the ball through as fans cheered on.

Here's the video:

The Warriors haven't had the best of runs recently. With Draymond Green serving his suspension, Klay Thompson struggling for form and the team struggling for consistency, the Dubs' championship aspirations have hit a snag.

However, against a fatigued Rockets playing back-to-back and coming off a loss to the LA Lakers on Sunday, Stephen Curry and Golden State will fancy their chances of a win.

Stephen Curry is having another MVP-level run, but will that save the Warriors season?

Despite the Warriors' struggles, Stephen Curry has been a force with 30.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. However, he's yet to make the NBA MVP ladder list, as his performances haven't translated to wins for the Bay area team. That, though, hasn't stopped him from passing milestones this season.

Curry is set to pass Nate Thurmond, who clocked 30,729 minutes over 11 seasons with the Warriors from 1963-74. If the 3-point icon plays over 33 minutes, he will surpass the late franchise legend.

Earlier, the 35-year-old vented out his frustrations with the team's mounting losses:

"It was tough when I was out for two games. We were both out for this last game, especially for the team that's trying to put the pieces together, you want to get as many reps together as possible to develop an identity.

"When we're missing time, it's tough for whatever reason. It's not ideal. I feel like we do have enough to win games. In the meantime, we haven't been able to do it."

It remains to be seen if Stephen Curry and the Warriors can arrest their losing slide. The onus will be on the former MVP to keep Golden State's title hopes alive.