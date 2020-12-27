Watch: Stephen Curry makes 103 consecutive 3-pointers in incredible 5-minute video

The Golden State Warriors released a 5-minute video of Stephen Curry making more than 100 shots without a miss. On Saturday, as many NBA fans are wondering what's wrong with Curry's 3-point shooting, the Warriors let everyone know on social media that the two-time MVP's form is still as exquisite as ever.

It's a remarkable video that shows just how straight and true Stephen Curry's shooting is, and it is a reminder to everyone that it's too early in the 2020-21 season to count him out.

Stephen Curry makes 103 consecutive shots

From the beginning of the video, you can see the ball falling through the hoop as Stephen Curry stands with his back to the camera draining 3-pointers from the corner.

There's a chance that we actually missed a huge chunk of this particular shooting drill that would have added to his already incredible streak. Perhaps the exact total number of shots that Curry made was written down by an observer, and is something that could be revealed in a future interview.

For a better perspective of Stephen Curry’s shooting spree, consider he once made 402 3-pointers in a season. The 103 practice 3s would count as more than one-fourth of that year's total.

Golden State Warriors struggle out of the gate as Stephen Curry misses 3s

Stephen Curry is considered the league’’s premier 3-point marksman. This season, however, Curry is just 4 of 20 from behind the arc.

In the Warriors’ season opener against the Brooklyn Nets, the six-time All-Star made just 2-of-10 shots from 3-point territory as Golden State lost by 26 points. In the Christmas Day game facing the Milwaukee Bucks, Stephen Curry duplicated his poor shooting performance, making and missing the exact same number in another blowout loss.

While it’s painful to watch Stephen Curry struggle with his shot, the video that the Warriors posted on Twitter is a reminder that the 2015-16 scoring champ is in tip-top shape and could make any number of consecutive 3s on any given night.

Don't count him out just yet.

