Watch: Stephen Curry makes an absurd shot from the stands; follows it up with a hilarious dance move

With Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors moving to the Chase Center, Curry's pre-game workout has become even more spectacular. Previously, Curry would launch the ball from the tunnel which was on the side of the baseline but at almost the same height. The tunnel at Chase Center, however, is about half a dozen seats above the court.

This has not affected Stephen Curry's ability to launch and land shots from the tunnel at all, though. On Monday, before the Warriors were scheduled to play against the San Antonio Spurs, Steph made a pre-game shot that left the entire arena in awe. In classic Curry style, he broke into a hillarious dance move after shooting from the tunnel. Watch the shot below:

Stephen Curry, who is known for his highly entertaining pre-game workouts, is a natural performer. He knows how to woo crowds, how to make them addicted to his style of play.

The game that came after the incredible shot shown above, however, was not as fantastic for Steph or the Golden State Warriors. GSW lost 112-107 to Gregg Popovich's team. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins combined for a total of 26 points.

Meanwhile, Curry had 27 points in a little over 35 minutes of playing time. Although a low efficiency rate from beyond the arc troubled the Warriors' marksmen all-night, he still landed 5 threes.

At this point, the Steve Kerr-coached Golden State Warriors will benefit greatly from Klay Thompson's return. Thompson, who hasn't played a single game since tearing his ACL against the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals, is expected to be back around Christmas.

Stephen Curry's performance has been incredible so far this season

Apart from a few off-nights like the one against the Phoenix Suns on November 30th, the Baby-Faced Assassin has been an absolute beast on the court. He is currently averaging 27.5 points per game. Furthermore, his three-point shooting, so far, has been nothing less than outstanding. He has already broken multiple records already and is on his way to beating Ray Allen's record for all-time three-pointers made.

Stephen Curry is currently registering the best three-point average of his career with 5.4 shots from downtown per game. Even in 2015-16, when Curry shot a record-breaking 402 three-pointers in the regular season, he was averaging 5.1 shots per game.

If he remains healthy and can continue his efficiency from downtown, there is a high probability that Steph will end up scoring more than 402 three-pointers this season.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra