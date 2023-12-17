Watch: Stephen Curry's ice-cold buckets deliver last minute masterpiece

In a highly anticipated matchup at the Chase Center on Saturday night, Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors faced off against the Brooklyn Nets. The game proved to be a thrilling contest, with the Warriors emerging victorious 124-120. Curry delivered a sensational performance, particularly in the clutch, in the thrilling win.

Curry's exceptional play in the closing moments of the game showcased his ability to rise to the occasion and lead his team to a hard-fought victory. Throughout the game, both teams displayed their offensive firepower, keeping the score close as they traded baskets.

However, it was in the final moments that Curry's brilliance took over. He was constantly hunting for Nic Claxton for a switch-hitting deep 3 ball's over him in the fourth.

Despite Cam Thomas' big night and late game shot-making with a clutch three from Royce O'Neale at the 2:18 mark, Stephen Curry's layup over three defenders off the glass gave the Warriors a four-point cushion to seal the game with a defensive stop.

Stephen Curry scores 3,500th career 3-pointer

Stephen Curry etched his name deeper into NBA history, draining his 3,500th career 3-pointer minutes into the Golden State Warriors' clash with the Brooklyn Nets.

The milestone shot, marking an astonishing pace across 905 games, ignited the Chase Center crowd and cemented Curry's reputation as the game's ultimate sharpshooter.

In the opening minutes, the Nets held a 15-9 lead with 7:38 remaining in the first quarter. Jonathan Kuminga, handling the ball, found Curry unguarded, thanks to Kevon Looney's off-ball screen.

Curry launched a deep 3-pointer from 25 feet, which swished through the net, shifting the momentum back in the Warriors' favor and igniting the home crowd. The electrifying three-pointer, a testament to Curry's killer instinct and Kuminga's smart play, silenced the Nets' early surge.