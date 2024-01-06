Watch: Taylor Jenkins disrupts on-court play after LeBron James inadvertently hits Jaren Jackson Jr. in the face

Taylor Jenkins was left fuming during the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies-LA Lakers game after a play involving LeBron James. The Grizzlies head coach stormed on the court mid-play after LeBron stole the ball from Jaren Jackson Jr. on a 50-50 play. LeBron and Jackson got entangled in a play where both were on the floor fighting for possession.

LeBron tried to free his left arm after Jackson wrapped it up to gain advantage. In that process, he inadvertently hit the reigning DPOY in the face. Jenkins, who had a clear view of what went down as the situation occurred in front of the Grizzlies bench, interrupted play by coming on the court.

Taurean Prince bumped into him and called a timeout, while Jenkins was issued a technical foul. He had to be held back by Grizzlies staff. Here's the clip:

Just one possession before, LeBron was inadvertently hit in the face by Jackson in the Grizzlies' halfcourt. LeBron was called for a turnover instead of that being a foul as the Grizzlies advanced the ball off the in-bounds play.

LeBron James and Co. in a tightly contested game with Grizzlies as they look to break out of slump

LeBron James and the Lakers are in the middle of a tightly contested game against the Grizzlies. The Lakers are on a three-game losing streak. They have lost nine of their last 12. LA subsequently dropped below the .500 mark and desperately needs a win.

The Lakers have played like a team playing with urgency in this game. LeBron James' 14 first-quarter points gave the team a 13-point first-half lead. However, the Lakers squandered it towards the end of the second half, leading the Grizzlies by only one. Memphis even took the lead, but the Lakers regained their advantage and led by three points with just over a minute left in the third quarter.