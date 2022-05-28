Watch: "Tell Draymond thank you" - Udonis Haslem aggressively sends a defiant message to Warriors star after Miami Heat's gritty Game 6 win

Udonis Haslem did not hold back in his reply to Draymond Green after the Miami Heat's win in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics. After a terrific performance from Jimmy Butler, the team from South Beach will now have another shot at winning the Eastern Conference championship as they play Game 7 on Sunday.

Draymond Green, who was ecstatic after the Golden State Warriors win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals, very honestly picked the Boston Celtics to be their opponents for the NBA finals. However, this didn't sit well with the Miami Heat players. Therefore, they showed up, guns a-blazing, in Game 6 to extend the series. Post the 111-103 win, veteran Udonis Haslem walked to the announcers' table to deliver a message to the three-time champion. He said:

"Tell Draymond Green, 'Thank you.'"

With the series now heading back to Miami, the Heat certainly have a fair chance of winning as they have homecourt advantage. The team has a 7-2 record at home in the 2022 playoffs, but both their losses came against the Celtics in this series.

Players on the Miami Heat have been facing injury problems. This has certainly affected their performances in the last two games. However, with the series on the line, they had no choice but to bring in their best against a resolute Celtics team. Despite not having their sixth man of the year, Tyler Herro, on the court, the Miami Heat showed great composure right from the start. It was a close game, but brilliance from PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler in the clutch helped the team over the line.

It will be interesting to see who, among the two, will come out on top in the crucial Game 7. Whatever the result, it is certain that both teams will come out gunning as it is a place in the NBA finals that is at stake.

Miami Heat ride on Jimmy Butler's brilliance to grab a stunning win in Game 6

The Heat needed Jimmy Butler to come out on top as that was the only way for them to get the better of the Celtics. Just like he always does, the 32-year-old came through when the team needed him the most and delivered an iconic performance in Game 6 to help the Miami Heat extend the series to seven games.

At halftime, Butler had 21 points and was looking set to have a big night. He was aggressive right from the start, and it worked for him. The Heat got a big performance from Kyle Lowry, who had gone scoreless in Game 5. The veteran scored 18 points and made 10 assists before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

With 45.7 seconds left to play, the Heat had a four-point lead, but the Celtics were not too far behind as they had the likes of Derrick White and Jayson Tatum playing well. However, Jimmy Butler drained a terrific buzzer-beater off an out-of-bounds pass to make it a six-point game. From there on, the Heat never looked back and eventually walked out with a 111-103 win on the night.

