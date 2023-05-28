Watch: Tempers flare between Jaylen Brown and Kyle Lowry after hard foul in crucial Game 6 of NBA Eastern Conference finals

Game 6 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals (ECF) got more intense after Jaylen Brown had his injured hand whacked by Kyle Lowry.

The Miami Heat lead the Boston Celtics 3-2 in the series, and they also have home-court advantage. With that in mind, the Heat are pulling out all the stops to prevent the Celtics from pulling off an upset.

During the start of the second quarter, Grant Williams missed a 3-point shot from the elbow. Jaylen Brown and Kyle Lowry both fought for the rebound, which Brown secured. In an attempt to put the ball back in the basket, Lowry ended up fouling Brown, hurting his injured hand in the process. JB was upset with the play and demanded an apology from the Heat guard.

Considering that everything happened in the heat of the moment, Lowry didn't appreciate the fact that Brown still talked to him after the play. That led to a heated argument before the Celtics star could even make his free throws.

Here's the video:

Has Jaylen Brown's recent performances been affecting Boston Celtics?

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Six

Throughout the entire 2022-23 NBA regular season, Jaylen Brown has performed brilliantly for the Boston Celtics. This year, Brown has evolved into Boston's second star, efficiently supporting Jayson Tatum to carry the team all the way to the playoffs as the second seed in the conference.

Looking at their playoff series, both superstars have been undeniably impeccable, which is why the Celtics are in the ECF against the Miami Heat. However, both stars haven't exactly performed the way they did like in the series prior. This is especially true for Jaylen Brown.

As of the time of writing, Brown is averaging 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game against the Miami Heat. Before the ECF, JB produced bigger numbers both on offense and defense. Having said that, it could be one of the reasons why Boston was down 3-0 against Miami. However, in Game 4, Jayson Tatum came alive with 33 points and 11 rebounds to force a Game 5.

Come Game 5, Brown recovered his mojo and provided JT a huge helping hand at both ends of the court to force a Game 6. JB added 21 points and three steals. If Brown can come up with solid figures in scoring and on defense, the Celtics will fancy their chances of forcing a Game 7.

