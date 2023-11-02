WATCH: Terance Mann provides 'insider' injury update, wardrobe tour following James Harden trade

Selected as the 48th pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Terance Mann has gone on to become one of the more valuable pieces for the LA Clippers. Mann is widely known for his incredible Game 6 performance against the Utah Jazz in the 2021 playoffs, where he dropped an impressive 39-point performance (15-of-21 shooting, including 7-of-10 from 3-point range).

Interestingly, Mann was mentioned in trade packages when the Clippers were trying to acquire James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers. Be that as it may, the Clippers remained firm in their decision not to include the guard in the exchange as they opted to send Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin, and a number of additional picks.

As of right now, Terance Mann has not played a regular season game yet with the Clippers as he is recovering from his left ankle sprain injury, which he suffered in practice, as per Press Telegram's Janis Carr.

On Mann's YouTube account, he uploaded a video giving a brief update on his situation.

"They labeled it as just an ankle sprain," Mann said. "But I overstretched it [muscle], maybe tore a little. So, right now there's no timeline man. Just figuring it out, going day by day, trying to get the swelling down. At the end of the day, it's part of playing. Injuries are going to come. You can't play your whole career injury-free. So, just kind of got to fight through it." [00:01:08]

Terance Mann looked at his recovery progress as something every player goes through. He mentioned that a player can't play an entire NBA career injury-free, considering the number of games and the level of competition in the league.

The LA Clippers guard also said that, as of now, there is no final timetable for his return as he is taking it "day by day."

LA Clippers guard Terance Mann does a wardrobe tour in his YouTube video

Besides providing an update on his injury recovery progress, Mann did a brief tour of his wardrobe. From the video, he contemplated a number of clothing options that he wanted to wear for the Clippers' match-up against the Los Angeles Lakers.

His options included a camouflage vest, a blue Sketchers hoodie, a blue puffer vest, a white pair of Sketchers shoes, and a peach-colored bucket hat. He decided to go with everything except the camouflage vest.

Additionally, Mann said he hadn't purchased any real jewelry yet and opted to go with fake jewelry instead. He mentioned that the reasoning behind this is his fear of buying real jewelry.

Moreover, Terance Mann also said that Russell Westbrook is the most fashionable one in the Clippers team. He is also fond of Westbrook's fashion style of wearing clothes solely from his clothing brand, the "Honor The Gift."