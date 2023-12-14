Watch: Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis have to be held back after hard foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Fiserv Forum buzzed on December 13th, as Giannis Antetokounmpo soared through the Pacers. But a dirty foul ignited fury in his brothers, Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Giannis was on fire, while already racking up 45 points. Then, with just minutes left in the fourth quarter, Pacers' forward Joshua Nesmith lunged with a reckless tackle, sending Giannis crashing to the hardwood.

After this, Thanasis and Portis charged towards Nesmith. It took the combined efforts of referees and teammates to restrain the Antetokounmpo brothers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The incident sent shockwaves through the arena. Fans roared, some in anger at the foul, others in awe of the raw emotion displayed. On the court, Giannis, shaken but undeterred, rose to his feet. He glared at the bench, with the silent message clear: mess with one Antetokounmpo, you mess with them all.

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo erupts for career-high 64, setting franchise record

The "Greek Freak" shone bright in the Fiserv Forum, as he stood in the center of the court, proving his athleticism. He scored 64 points against the Pacers, making powerful dunks and confusing defenders.

Each basket he made contributed to his offensive dominance in the match and led the Bucks to victory.

By halftime, he had 30 points, with anticipation for what the second half might hold. He finished with 64 points, 14 rebounds, going 20-28 from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo achieved a historic milestone by setting a new career-high in points for the Milwaukee Bucks franchise.

This achievement not only reflects Giannis's individual excellence but also adds a significant chapter to the Bucks' history. His stellar play and record-breaking performance contribute to the team's legacy, showcasing his impact on the franchise and the sport as a whole.