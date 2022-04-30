Watch: The exact moment where Joel Embiid suffers perhaps a playoff series-defining injury, NBA insider says there's no timetable for his return

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers thoroughly drubbed the Toronto Raptors 132-97 to win Game 6. Toronto crept to within a win away from tying the series before the leading MVP candidate had another big game.

Philly was up 119-90 with a little under 4 minutes left in the ball game when Pascal Siakam drove to the basket and hit Embiid in the face. “The Process,” who was in evident pain, merely shrugged it off after getting treated on the bench.

Siakam’s elbow to the forehead may prove more costly than anticipated. The hit apparently did more damage than the slight cut that the Philadelphia 76ers training staff immediately worked on.

Shams Charania came out with an explosive tweet earlier that’s both brutal and unfortunate for the NBA and particularly for the Philadelphia 76ers:

“Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return. Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return.

If “JoJo” misses the semifinal battle between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, Philly will have almost zero chance of winning the series. Miami is also nursing a few injuries to Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, but those guys are expected to be back for Game 1.

Expectations were high heading into this postseason that the 76ers can go deep into the playoffs. Joel Embiid could very well be the MVP this season, while Philly has gotten enough support from James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

Harden is no longer Houston Harden and will be hard-pressed to lead this team past the Miami Heat. Miami’s suffocating defense, chemistry, and culture could prove to be too much for the 76ers without their franchise player.

Toronto Raptors commentator could be in hot water for comments after Pascal Siakam’s inadvertent elbow to Joel Embiid

One Toronto Raptors commentator was mean enough to say that Embiid deserved to get hit. [Photo: The Liberty Line]

Unfairly or not, Toronto Raptors fans have been accused of being classless. It’s unclear who they were clapping for while shouts of MVP rained down Scotiabank Arena. The claps could have been for Pascal Siakam, appreciating him for an impressive season or it could have been a dig at Joel Embiid.

What was undeniable was how one Toronto Raptors commentator took a shot at the Philadelphia 76ers star player. Embiid, before being hit by Siakam, scored and celebrated on a basket. The former received boos and catcalls while jogging back on defense.

Did The Sixers Win? @DidTheSixersWin Up 29 with 4 minutes remaining in Game 6, Embiid caught an elbow from Pascal Siakam that broke his face while Raptors fans cheered and their commentator said “You get what you deserve.”



Embiid also suffered a mild concussion and will be out indefinitely. Up 29 with 4 minutes remaining in Game 6, Embiid caught an elbow from Pascal Siakam that broke his face while Raptors fans cheered and their commentator said “You get what you deserve.”Embiid also suffered a mild concussion and will be out indefinitely. https://t.co/qRXJz58gtI

Embiid celebrated his last basket with the “airplane” move. The first comment was that it was a “bush league” move. When the hit came, the commentator shockingly said:

“You get what you deserve.”

Joel Embiid is known for, other than his mind-boggling skills, trolling opponents and the hostile crowd. The comment, however, was unnecessary and mean. Philly’s All-Star center took it better on the head, which resulted in a concussion and fracture, than the Raptors commentator.

