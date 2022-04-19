×
Watch: The exact moment when Nuggets star Nikola Jokic got tossed against Warriors in Game 2 as Draymond Green shows him his way out 

Draymond Green and Nikola Jokic during Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Apr 19, 2022 11:27 AM IST
Frustration boiled over for reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic during the Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors' Round One Game 2 matchup on Monday. The Serbian big had five fouls on the night and two technicals, which saw him get tossed out of the game.

Jokic has always had his fair share of altercations with referees in the past, and it was on display once again. The "Joker" got into it with the referee in the fourth quarter of the match against the Warriors.

The Nuggets star thought he had been fouled by Draymond Green on a post-up. But after not seeing the call go his way, he angrily charged towards the referee to plead his case and got tossed after being issued his second technical of the night.

Here's a clip of the incident (via The Hoop Central on Twitter):

Jokic ejected. 👀 https://t.co/nY5njDtzDA

Warriors forward Draymond Green didn't miss out on another opportunity to mock Jokic as he showed the latter his way out by pointing towards the tunnel. Green was trying to get under Jokic's skin throughout the game and was spotted mocking him earlier during the match as well.

Draymond's imitation of Joker 🤣 https://t.co/OfiKqozYRK

Nikola Jokic and Nuggets in deep trouble following second consecutive blowout loss against Warriors

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets entered their first-round series matchup against the Golden State Warriors as underdogs. So far, the Warriors have imposed their will against the Nuggets by recording blowout wins in their first two games.

After suffering a 123-107 loss in Game 1, the Nuggets registered a 126-106 defeat in Game 2 on Monday. Nikola Jokic has been limited by the Warriors to 51 points on 45 shots across the two games. The Warriors also went +45 when Jokic was on the floor.

Draymond Green has been key in their solid defense against the reigning MVP. He has been excellent on both sides of the ball, proving just how vital he is to the Dubs' chances of winning the title again.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have now endured six straight losses in the playoffs. Their losing run started back in the 2021 NBA Playoffs second-round series against the Phoenix Suns. Back then, they suffered a 0-4 series loss at the hands of the eventual Western Conference champions.

The Nuggets desperately need the rest of their players to step up and support Nikola Jokic if they are to have any chance against the in-form Warriors unit. The "Joker" needs more impactful players around him at the moment, especially with the likes of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. sidelined.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

