Watch: The exact shot with which LeBron James becomes the 2nd highest scorer of all time in the NBA

LeBron James and the LA Lakers blew a 16-point lead to lose to the struggling Washington Wizards on the road. The loss, though, was muted by another historic milestone from the four-time MVP. James came into the game just 20 points from dethroning NBA Hall-of-Famer Karl Malone on the all-time scoring ladder for 2nd place.

On his 23rd point of the night, James finally grabbed the historic milestone. The four-time champion did it in the second quarter with his trademark barreling drive to the teeth of the Wizards’ defense for the bucket.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter NBA All-Time Scoring List:



1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

2. LeBron James NBA All-Time Scoring List:1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar2. LeBron James https://t.co/QBPsTHu38e

Stanley Johnson, who was not even in the NBA a few months back, had the honor of finding a cutting James. A quick backdoor dash paralyzed the defense before the Lakers’ franchise player laid the ball in between the late-reacting Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. The expectant crowd toasted “King James” with a well-deserved standing ovation.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers LeBron James moves to number 2 on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list. LeBron James moves to number 2 on the NBA all-time regular season scoring list. https://t.co/4XJNlHBcfu

It took LeBron James 1,363 games to surpass Malone’s career-scoring mark. The “Mailman” did it in 1,476. James is already the all-time scoring leader when the regular season and playoffs are combined. He finished the night with 36,947, which is only 1,890 points from tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career points.

LeBron James still has a year left on his contract as he hasn’t signed an extension with the LA Lakers yet. He is guaranteed to sit on the all-time scoring throne next year wearing purple and gold. The only question is when he will achieve one of the greatest feats in basketball history. If James remains healthy, he should clinch it right about this time of the year.

LeBron James is grateful and appreciative of his latest career milestone

LeBron James is humbled by the latest milestone of his career. [Photo: Forbes]

To be the doorstep of one of the most illustrious numbers in the NBA record books took dedication, determination and undeniable basketball brilliance. In his 19th season in the NBA, LeBron James is thankful to those who have blazed the path before him and those who have supported him over the years.

“Just to be a part of this league for as many years I have been a part of and to be linked with some of the greatest to ever play this game, guys that I either watched or studied or read about or inspired to be like, I’m always lost for words for it," said James.

It’s an honor for myself, for my hometown, my family, my friends to be able to live these moments throughout this journey…I do it for my family, my friends, my hometown, everybody who’s been a part of this journey, throughout this run so far," he added.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "I do it for my family, my friends, and my hometown..." @KingJames on what passing Karl Malone for second place in the all-time scoring list means to him. "I do it for my family, my friends, and my hometown..." @KingJames on what passing Karl Malone for second place in the all-time scoring list means to him. https://t.co/dbgF76nA8H

With the LA Lakers’ season in disarray, watching “King James” build on his legacy is something Laker Nation has come to expect and cheer on.

Edited by Parimal