Watch: The exact shot with which Steph Curry breaks Ray Allen's all-time 3-point record at Madison Square Garden and rewrites history

Steph Curry has finally grabbed the grail of individual records he has been chasing. In front of a jam-packed Madison Square Garden crowd on Tuesday night, Curry swished the historical shot that ended Hall of Famer Ray Allen’s reign as the all-time 3-point shot king.

Golden State Warriors @warriors A league of his own.



2,974 career threes for Stephen Curry, making NBA history as the all-time leader in threes made A league of his own. 2,974 career threes for Stephen Curry, making NBA history as the all-time leader in threes made https://t.co/aHyfbXHO5o

The play was simple enough, used by the Golden State Warriors throughout Steve Kerr’s tenure as coach.

It started with Draymond Green on the left and strong side, waiting for an Andrew Wiggins curl, as he was momentarily freed via a Steph Curry screen. Green passed down low to Wiggins as Curry darted back to the 3-point line. Wiggins took one quick dribble before whipping a pass to the deadliest shooter the NBA has ever seen.

With defender Alec Burks only half a second late, Steph Curry nailed the record-breaking 3-point shot to send the expecting Madison Square Garden crowd into pandemonium. The reigning 3-point champ hoisted the shot with 7:33 left in the first quarter. The Mecca of basketball was in a frenzy by 7:28, when the game was halted to honor Curry’s historic achievement.

After what seemed like forever in the past few games, Steph Curry broke the record in the first five minutes of the game between the Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks. The best shooter in the NBA has been pressing for the record, which has somewhat affected his efficiency. Not in this game, though.

The two-time MVP quickly tied Ray Allen’s record in the first two minutes. By then, the anticipation was already soaring. The famously rabid New York crowd was already pulling out a variety of devices to record a moment in history.

Game recognizes game

Steph Curry (30) has taken over the throne of Ray Allen's as the best shooter in NBA history. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

On hand to watch Steph Curry’s ascent into the throne of the best shooter in the NBA title were Ray Allen and Reggie Miller, both Hall of Famers. The Warriors' franchise player shared a tender moment with Allen on center court. Allen took time off from his coaching duties at Gulliver Prep in Miami to witness the historic moment.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Steph Curry 🤝 Ray Allen 🤝 Reggie Miller



🎥 @NBCSWarriors

A total of 8,505 three-pointers between these three.Steph Curry 🤝 Ray Allen 🤝 Reggie Miller A total of 8,505 three-pointers between these three.Steph Curry 🤝 Ray Allen 🤝 Reggie Miller🎥 @NBCSWarriorshttps://t.co/dbnCzQtnxt

Reggie Miller, who held the record before Ray Allen took over, served as the analyst for TNT, which broadcast the game. The two vets also shared a heartfelt hug, welcoming the fact that Steph Curry is inevitable. Miller, who retired in 2005, sits third on the list, with 2,560 3-pointers. (James Harden is close behind, at 2,509, in fourth.)

StatMuse @statmuse All-time threes:



Ray Allen — 2,973 in 1,300 games

Steph Curry — 2,974 in 789 games



If Steph keeps up his pace and plays the same amount of games as Ray, he has a chance to break 5,000 threes. All-time threes:Ray Allen — 2,973 in 1,300 gamesSteph Curry — 2,974 in 789 gamesIf Steph keeps up his pace and plays the same amount of games as Ray, he has a chance to break 5,000 threes. https://t.co/Bs5k6IYXDl

Steph Curry still has four years left on his contract. It’s safe to say it’s going to be extremely difficult to take the title from him. The total could be at least five thousand trifectas by the time Curry hangs up his sneakers.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein