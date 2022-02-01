Watch: "This man was a bonafide scrub" - Throwback to Stephen A. Smith's hilarious and epic rant against Kwame Brown after the Pau Gasol trade, on this day 14 years ago

On this day in 2008, one of ESPN's most recognizable personalities, Stephen A. Smith, went on national television and ranted about Kwame Brown after the LA Lakers traded Brown to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



Stephen A. Smith...



14 years ago today, the Lakers traded Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, draft rights to Marc Gasol & 2 future draft picks for Pau Gasol.Stephen A. Smith... 14 years ago today, the Lakers traded Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, draft rights to Marc Gasol & 2 future draft picks for Pau Gasol. 😂 Stephen A. Smith... https://t.co/CaboeSDINC

The Lakers were in dire need of improvement to their roster and wanted to make the most of Kobe Bryant's last few years in his prime. That was the reason they made a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Pau Gasol, someone who would go on to have a huge impact on the Lakers winning the championship in 2009 and 2010.

Stephen A. Smith, on the other hand, made his feelings very clear about this trade involving Kwame Brown. Stephen A. Smith said:

"It's Kwame Brown, who cares? Kwame Brown is gone. The city of angels, you should be celebrating. Throw a parade already whether you win a championship or not. This man was a bonafide scrub. He can't play, no disrespect whatsoever, but I'm sorry to tell everybody the truth."

Stephen A. Smith continued with his soliloquy:

"The man cannot play the game of basketball. He has small hands, he can't catch the ball. He's got bad, he can't really move even though he's mobile. Doesn't really know what he is doing, doesn't have a post move he puts to memory that he can do two-times in a row. He has no game whatsoever, plays no defense."

How good was Paul Gasol for the LA Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers star Paul Gasol with the championship

Their acquisition of Paul Gasol for Kwame Brown was one of the greatest trades the LA Lakers front office has ever put together. The move was immediately justified as the Lakers went to the NBA Finals during his first three seasons with the franchise and won the title in 2009 and 2010, with Gasol playing a vital role alongside Kobe Bryant.

One front office ideology the LA Lakers are known for is that they don't usually draft centers. They like to wait and observe big men perform in the league to see how their bodies hold up against all the physicality of the NBA. Shaquille O'Neal and Paul Gasol are perfect examples of why the Lakers adopted this philosophy.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop



It don’t get no bigger than that at the PF position. What a legendary career and what a talent. It’s time for the Lakers to retire that jersey.



@Lakers Pau Gasol went at Kevin Garnett on the NBA Finals stage.It don’t get no bigger than that at the PF position. What a legendary career and what a talent. It’s time for the Lakers to retire that jersey. Pau Gasol went at Kevin Garnett on the NBA Finals stage. It don’t get no bigger than that at the PF position. What a legendary career and what a talent. It’s time for the Lakers to retire that jersey. 🎥 @Lakers https://t.co/mp3moZYcLF

One of the many things that stood out about Gasol was his basketball IQ and how quickly he adapted to coach Phil Jackson's triangle offense. He became an essential piece of how the LA Lakers offense was orchestrated. He also happened to be one of the best passers in the game and was probably the best passing big man in the league at the time. The media always criticized Gasol's physique, but he more than made up for it with his basketball smarts.

At the end of the day, he was the perfect Robin to Bryant's Batman and the LA Lakers in all likelihood would not have won back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010 without his service.

