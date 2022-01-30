Watch: Throwback to LeBron James literally jumping over a player to finish an alley-oop, on this day 10 years ago

LeBron James' time with the Miami Heat was filled with highlight reels. On this day in 2012, the four-time NBA champ delivered another masterclass, stretching the early lead with an exciting alley-oop dunk.

The Heat hosted the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena. It was a blockbuster matchup, as the Heat's "Big Three" had to contend with the then reigning MVP Derrick Rose.

Halfway through the first quarter, the Heat were up by seven, and James extended the lead after throwing down an alley-oop from Dwyane Wade. Alley-oop dunks are always fun to watch, but James' was outstanding as he literally jumped over John Lucas III to connect with the pass.

The Heat won the game 97-94 after the Rose-led Bulls attempted a comeback. James' game-high 35 points, 11 rebounds and five assists were enough to see off the Bulls.

The 2011-12 season was the first of many successful seasons for LeBron as he won his first NBA title. He won the regular-season MVP award averaging 27.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. For his brilliance in the NBA Finals, he earned the Finals MVP award.

Twelve years later, LeBron James is still one of the most lethal players offensively

LeBron James #6 and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on from the sideline

Many would argue that LeBron James was in his prime during his stint with the Heat, while others would say his most dominant years came after he returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Although James was an absolute terror in each of those time periods, it does not seem as if he has slowed down at all.

In year 19, James has a decent chance of winning the scoring title given how well he's played so far. He leads the league in 30-point games and has the most transition buckets.

Unfortunately, these awe-inspiring performances have not translated into wins for the LA Lakers, who are ranked ninth in the Western Conference standings with a 24-26 record. Their most recent loss came at the hands of the Charlotte Hornets last night, who beat the Lakers by a score of 117-114. It was a decent showing against a healthy Hornets team, with Russell Westbrook almost orchestrating a comeback without James and Anthony Davis.

LeBron James has missed the Lakers' last two games with a knee injury, and both have resulted in losses. The Lakers will end their six-game road trip on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, and it remains unclear if James will be fit to feature.

So far this season, LeBron James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists while shooting 52.2% from the field. He has also made the All-Star team for the 18th consecutive year and is the first player to be named a starter eighteen times in a row. Since the NBA introduced the All-Star draft system in 2018, he has been named as a team captain every year and will lead the Western Conference in Cleveland come February 20th.

