Watch: TikTok star hilariously tries to recruit Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner to the LA Lakers

Myles Turner has been trending on social media for his recent antics with Tik Tok star Dipika Dutt, who has 990.3k followers on her profile. Turner asked the famous social media star for dinner, but Dutt had laid out the conditions for that to happen. She asked him to join the LA Lakers if he wanted to go out on dinner with her. The Lakers are yet to make a major move for him, but Dutt decided to take things under control

The exchange between the two completely took a big turn as Turner asked if 10,000 likes on the video would be enough for him to take her out for dinner. Dutt doubled it and demanded 20,000 likes. Post that, Turner brought the Indiana Pacers point guard into the conversation and posted a video requesting Dutt to finalize a deal with 15,000 likes. He captioned the video as:

"My point guard said 15k, can we come to an agreement"

Zach Pearson @zapearsonNBA Myles Turner is working on a compromise like goal with girl from tik tok. Malcolm Brogdon with the assist here #Pacers Myles Turner is working on a compromise like goal with girl from tik tok. Malcolm Brogdon with the assist here #Pacers: https://t.co/rXyXNE1KtT

Dutt is an avid basketball fan and by her attempts to onboard Turner, it looks like she is a Lakers supporter. With two days left until the deadline, anything would be possible, but if Turner somehow ends up on the Purple and Gold, the Lakers need to thank her.

The Pacers have already offloaded Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers. As per reports, they will soon make a decision on Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. Both are quality players and whichever teams trade for them will only benefit due to the brilliance of the two.

Sabonis is a double-double machine and Myles Turner is one of the best rim protectors. Knowing their value, Indiana will only trade these two in exchange for great assets. With just two days left, it will be very interesting to see what develops next and which franchise is able to complete the signings of these two Pacers players.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn This is likely the start of a dramatic trade deadline makeover for the Indiana roster. Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis are among key players who remain in trade talks. This is likely the start of a dramatic trade deadline makeover for the Indiana roster. Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis are among key players who remain in trade talks.

How impactful could Myles Turner be with the LA Lakers?

Myles Turner is one of the best rim protectors in the league. He has led the league in blocks twice and is one of the best defenders in the NBA. Turner also has a great offensive armory and could very well fit into the Lakers team.

His arrival could help the Lakers get more size and improve their performance on the board. As of now, they are ranked only 14 in terms of rebounds, and Turner could come in and help increase that, while also helping Anthony Davis on the defensive end.

NBA TV @NBATV Myles Turner goes over THREE Pelicans for this putback dunk 🤯 Myles Turner goes over THREE Pelicans for this putback dunk 🤯 https://t.co/PiKMPum6RT

The Purple and Gold have had a miserable year on the defensive end. Coach Frank Vogel has time and again emphasized how important defense is to the team, but nothing seems to be doing the trick for them.

However, a player like Myles Turner could be the change that they need. Vogel has previously coached Turner during his stint with the Pacers and this could prove to be handy. The 25-year-old is currently out due to injury and this could be a roadblock.

But if the deal happens, it could certainly be a turning point for both parties because not only do the Lakers get a quality center, but even Myles Turner will get a chance to finally play in a team full of superstars.

